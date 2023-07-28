Dome pavilion

Paducah officials are looking to find a permanent solution as the dome pavilion that’s used during the American Quilter’s Society QuiltWeek has exceeded its life expectancy.

 PHILIP MADISON

Paducah leaders are eager to find a permanent solution as the dome pavilion used during AQS QuiltWeek has exceeded its life expectancy.

For years, the inflatable pavilion has provided extra space for vendors during the event at the Paducah Convention Center. Under Kentucky law, temporary structures can be in place for up to six months, so there is a yearly cost to set up and dismantle the dome.

