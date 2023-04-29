Thursday was a time for Paducah and McCracken County leaders to share some areas of improvement.
City and county commissioners, with both planning commissions, met at the courthouse to begin drafting a joint comprehensive plan.
The 20-year roadmap is shepherded by Kendig Keast Collaborative, a consultancy with offices in Kentucky and three other states.
“We work in a lot of places where this wouldn’t happen — city and county in the same room,” said Gary Mitchell, FAICP and president.
Kendig Keast has worked with municipalities of all sizes, village to city, in 40 states. In 2019, it worked with Covington to write the city’s Neighborhood Development Code.
“We’re not just going to come back in nine months or so and hand you a document, you’ll see this process,” Mitchell said. “This comprehensive plan is about stepping back from the day-to-day — what you’ve accomplished, what’s next and what you’re intending down the road.”
City commissioners introduced the 2045 plan in February, when Mayor George Bray explained the incentive to unite city-county goals for growth and split the costs.
Mitchell and Steve Sizemore, AICP and senior associate, outlined an approach with multiple workshops and drafts. A 2045 plan would effectively be the community planner’s Theory of Everything. It harmonizes city and county visions, from large-scale new industry and land use to the finer mechanics of amenities and zoning.
“We do everything in working with communities to think about those visions and how to get to it through the comprehensive plan stage,” Mitchell said. “It’s the ability to deal with new growth but also redevelopment — not just new development.”
“Paducah has a rich array of assets,” said Sizemore, who visited Paducah before as a musician. He mentioned Thursday as the middle of the city’s annual Quilt Week. “I’m sure you’re leveraging that in every way you can.”
Both called Paducah a “hub city” that draws non-residents for healthcare and shopping.
Local leaders wanted to know how the city and county stacked against similar communities. Sizemore said consistent growth wasn’t ubiquitous, with only Paducah, Bowling Green and a few others meeting that benchmark in the commonwealth.
Mayor George Bray and several discussed affordable housing. “Baby Boomers are downsizing, looking at more economical or efficient housing; that’s a trend I think we’re seeing around here a lot. The other side is young people starting out ... whatever we do residential-wise has to take all that into consideration.”
“Do those opportunities exist currently?” Sizemore asked.
“Not as much as they need to,” Bray said.
Bray talked about meeting visitors with love for the area. County commissioners Bill Bartleman and Richard Abraham told similar anecdotes.
Bartleman said a greater unison existed today. “Before, some of it probably wasn’t on the level it could have been done. I think we have a renewed effort.”
“Why hasn’t Paducah grown more? I think there’s lots of reasons why, not just one thing,” Bray said. “I would like this process to drill down and try to understand that as much as we can.”
Annexation was only one facet to examine. “The elephant in the room … and its relationship to the growth of the community,” Bray said.
“Stormwater management,” Abraham said. “That’s ongoing; I’m sure everyone in the room can attest to that.”
City commissioner Buz Smith said housing, adding he feared “missing the boat” on potential new residents.
City commissioner Raynarldo Henderson said diversity, which affected industry as it did culture.
“Geographically, we’re set up,” Bartleman said.
City commissioner David Guess said more jobs. City planner Nic Hutchison said a more diverse, adaptable economy.
Some said transportation. County commissioner Eddie Jones wanted a community with more mobility in mind.
Joshua Sommer, AICP and city senior planner, addressed regional aviation.
“Airport utilization,” Sommer said. “On Aug. 1, Contour Airlines is taking over Veterans Airport in southern Illinois. Marion. They’ll fly to Chicago.”
In spring 2022, SkyWest Airlines canceled Barkley Regional Airport’s service, leaving directors to find a replacement. After securing Contour, recent Barkley Regional Airport Authority meetings have included discussions of ways to expand options with the new terminal.
“It would be great to expand that network,” Sommer said.
Others said infrastructure proactivity. One said climate resilience.
Mitchell and Sizemore shared some numbers. For the city and county, 37 and 39.5% weren’t born in Kentucky.
“We could do the basic population growth, but this is an interesting number. Impressive when you think about it,” Mitchell said.
More than 80% of city and county housing wasn’t built recently.
Jones asked if it was high compared to other places. “It is,” Mitchell said.
“That’s part of our issue,” Bray said.
The city and county age-dependency ratio is 62.2 and 75.5%.
“The city and county are in line with what’s happening statewide,” Mitchell said. Statewide is 65.5%, and the US average is 63.9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.