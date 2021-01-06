With Kentucky providing additional information and clarity relative to distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine across the commonwealth, Paducah and McCracken County residents need to better understand how the vaccine is being distributed locally and when they might expect to receive it.
The city of Paducah, McCracken County and the Purchase District Health Department plans to hold a Zoom video news conference at 2 p.m. today to help address these topics.
According to the city, Paducah Mayor George Bray, McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer and health department director Kent Koster are expected to provide updates about the vaccination progress and availability and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in McCracken County.
The public is invited to watch it on the following outlets: Government 11 (for Comcast subscribers), the city’s Youtube page and the city’s Facebook page.
