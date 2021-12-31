Subcontractors are needed for debris removal in Mayfield and Graves County, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The Corps’ primary contractor has large equipment and trucks, but they’re looking for those with smaller trucks who can help with debris removal in neighborhoods.
Those who are interested in subcontracting with the primary contractor, DRC Emergency Services, can contact DRC Emergency Services Vice President of Administration and Compliance Kristy Fuentes at 888-721-4372 or by emailing kfuentes@drcusa.com.
According to the Graves County Office of Emergency Management, it’s estimated that about 2 million cubic yards of debris will need to be removed from the county. The right-of-way debris removal process, which began on Dec. 23, is expected to continue for about four months.
The emergency management office shared the following guidelines for debris removal, to help speed up the process:
• Debris should be sorted into five categories: Vegetative debris (tree branches, logs, leaves, plants), hazardous waste (oil, batteries, paint, cleaning supplies, compressed gas), electronics (TV’s, computers, phones, DVDs), construction debris (building materials, drywall, lumber, carpet, furniture, plumbing) and large appliances (refrigerators, washers, dryers, air conditioners, stoves, water heaters, dishwashers).
• People should place debris only in the right of way, within 15 feet of the curb or edge of the street. Do not place debris on or near utility boxes, water meter covers, near trees, poles, fire hydrants, or other structures. Do not place debris in the roadway. If your insurance company is coordinating debris removal from your property, follow their instructions.
• DRC will not respond to requests for debris removal. Those requests should be made directly to city and county officials.
• Bagged debris and residential trash is ineligible for pickup.
Additionally, officials said the city of Mayfield and the Mayfield-Graves County Regional Emergency Operations Center have arranged for dumpsters to be put in place to collect household trash.
