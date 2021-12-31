Officials encourage safe, sober rides on New Year's Eve

Every 52 minutes, on average, a person is killed as a result of drunk driving, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. These impaired driving-related incidents tend to increase during the holidays, especially around Christmas and New Year’s Eve.
Over the last five years in Kentucky between Christmas and New Year’s Day, 542 impaired driving-related incidents resulted in 241 injuries and 13 deaths, according to the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety.
Law enforcement and organizations across the nation participate in a “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign to encourage people celebrating the holidays to make sure they do not get behind the wheel under the influence of alcohol or drugs. This campaign encourages people who plan on having New Year’s Eve gatherings to either appoint a designated driver who will stay sober for the night to drive people home safely or to contact a taxi or ride-hailing service.
“If you are under the influence of any substance and choose to get behind the wheel, you put everyone on the road in danger, including yourself,” Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray said in a news release.
“Impaired driving-related crashes are 100% preventable,” KYTC state highway engineer James Ballinger added. “All we ask is that you make safe choices this holiday season and celebrate responsibly.”
As of July 2020, KYTC has implemented static sentences for those convicted of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. For a person’s first driving under the influence (DUI) or driving while intoxicated (DWI) offense in a 10-year period, that person would have their driver’s license suspended for six months and would be required to attend a substance abuse treatment program for 90 days. License suspension times and substance abuse treatment program requirements increase with further impaired driving offenses. Those consequences are in addition to possible fines and jail time.
The Paducah Police Department encourages those who plan on consuming alcohol on New Year’s Eve to have a safe ride home.
“As always, we encourage people to plan ahead and have a designated driver if they plan on celebrating the New Year with alcohol. Our officers will be making sure the streets are safe for all residents and visitors to Paducah this holiday weekend,” Paducah Police Assistant Chief Anthony Copeland said.
Chatman Ellis, manager of Blue Dot Cab Company’s Paducah branch, said the cab service would have extra drivers available on New Year’s Eve in Paducah between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., adding the company runs a 24-hour taxi service. Ellis said there is no mileage limit on how far Blue Dot cabs would drive customers.
“We will be happy to assist getting anyone anywhere safely. I really hope that people actually use either designated drivers or one of the cab companies,” Ellis said. “Obviously, I would love for it to be [Blue Dot], but as long as people are getting home safe, that’s the main concern.”
Rideshare companies like Uber and Lyft have drivers in Paducah, and people can request rides through the companies’ apps. Ellis said there is also an app that Blue Dot and other local cab companies use called “TaxiCaller — for Passengers,” where people can look and see the availability of cabs in the area and use the app to hail a cab if one is available. Ellis said for Blue Dot, the best way to guarantee a ride is to call the office at 270-558-1234.
