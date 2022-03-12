Representatives from 29 regional airports, including Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah, were on a call Friday with U.S Department of Transportation Deputy Secretary Annie Petsonk and other Department of Transportation representatives Friday to discuss the airports’ next steps after SkyWest Airlines notified the airports of its intent to terminate Essential Air Service at these airports.
Dennis Rouleau, Barkley Regional executive director, said the impacted airports were informed Wednesday of SkyWest’s intention to file a 90-day notice of termination with the Department of Transportation for nearly 30 regional airports. Rouleau said this decision was because of a pilot shortage brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and rising fuel costs.
During Friday’s call, Rouleau told The Sun that the Department of Transportation intends for SkyWest to continue providing Essential Air Services to the 29 impacted airports for at least the next 90 days.
“What I guess [the Department of Transportation plans] to do is hold SkyWest’s feet to the fire in their contract, and then try to find, you know, replacement airlines,” Rouleau told The Sun.
While searching for a new Essential Air Service provider, the Department of Transportation could require SkyWest to continue providing flights out of Barkley and other impacted airports beyond the 90-day notice term.
Rouleau said on Friday that each airport would have its own bid to locate Essential Airline Service providers.
Under U.S. Department of Transportation guidelines, Paducah is considered an Essential Air Services-eligible community, meaning that the Department of Transportation is mandated to provide Paducah with access to the National Air Transportation System, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation website. Barkley Regional Airport is one of two airports in Kentucky that is part of the Essential Air Services program, the other being the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport.
Through the Essential Air Services (EAS) program, the Department of Transportation provides subsidies for airlines that fly out of EAS communities. The maximum subsidy an airline can receive for EAS flights is $200 per passenger. Rouleau told The Sun on Friday that the subsidy per passenger flying out of Barkley in 2014 was $49.
At Thursday’s special-called Barkley Regional Airport Authority board meeting, Paducah Mayor George Bray said this was one of the lowest subsidies among EAS airports and said this was because there is more demand for flights in the area than in other EAS communities.
Bray was the chairman of the Barkley Regional Airport Authority board prior to being elected mayor of Paducah and said he has been involved with the airport for eight years.
The mayor echoed Rouleau’s statement about the Department of Transportation making sure SkyWest would follow through with providing service for 90 days and possibly beyond. Bray also said the Department of Transportation was “surprised” and “not happy” with how the SkyWest situation has evolved.
Bray told The Sun on Friday that the city and county have “a lot of skin in the game” with the two entities being responsible for the airport. The federal and state governments are also invested in the success of Barkley, Bray said, with over $30 million in federal funds and $5 million in state funds going toward the new terminal project along with Paducah and McCracken County each contributing $3 million apiece to the project.
“There are a lot of players here that have skin in the game, and the announcement yesterday was certainly a surprise,” Bray said.
U.S. Rep. James Comer said in a statement to The Sun that his office is working with federal partners to help Paducah expand its aviation services.
“While this news is disappointing, it is nonetheless an opportunity for Barkley Regional Airport to pursue new opportunities for connecting with major American cities,” Comer said.
“My office has already begun having discussions with the Federal Aviation Administration, and I look forward to working closely with federal partners and the Airport Board to identify new avenues for Paducah to expand its aerial footprint.”
Bray said he spoke with Sen. Mitch McConnell’s office on Friday to keep them informed about the recent developments at Barkley.
Barkley Regional Airport Authority Board Chairman Jay Matheny told The Sun on Friday that Barkley is in an “interesting” position. The airport was already looking to expand airline services at the airport and possibly bring in an additional airline to offer more options to the community.
Because SkyWest’s Essential Air Service contract with Barkley Regional Airport was set to expire at the end of 2022, Matheny told The Sun that the Department of Transportation indicated it may put out a bid not only for the remainder of SkyWest’s contract with Barkley, but also a new Essential Air Service term, which is typically two or three years.
Rouleau said he and Bray met with airline representatives in San Antonio a few weeks ago and spoke about Barkley and the market it serves. After SkyWest’s announcement, Rouleau said he has been in touch with several airlines to inform them about the upcoming EAS bid opportunity at Barkley.
Barkley Regional Airport has been working with an air service development consultant for about six months to help connect with other airlines, Rouleau said. He said the airport has met with several airlines already in efforts to expand the number of air service providers at Barkley.
“We’ve already hit the ground running a long time ago. So, we’re not playing catch-up,” Rouleau said.
Matheny said there are now 29 airports that are in need of finding a new EAS provider and said these airports would be “exhausting all efforts” to locate a new Essential Air Service provider.
One thing that could work in Barkley’s favor, Matheny said, was the presence of a new terminal, which is currently scheduled to be completed in the spring of 2023.
“We are building a new terminal, so from that perspective, [airlines] are getting a shiny new terminal to come into, Matheny said. “But more importantly than that, I think this is also going to provide a greater passenger experience for passengers of Barkley Regional Airport moving forward.
Matheny said he is “confident” that those who fly out of Barkley can expect to have continuous, uninterrupted service for the foreseeable future.
