Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., was in McCracken County Thursday for a ribbon cutting for the approximately $43 million terminal at Barkley Regional Airport.

Thursday’s ribbon cutting was largely ceremonial. The terminal had a soft opening June 29, when operations officially started. McConnell was joined by former U.S. Secretary of both Labor and Transportation Elaine Chao, U.S. Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., members of the community, local leaders and others.

