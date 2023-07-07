Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., was in McCracken County Thursday for a ribbon cutting for the approximately $43 million terminal at Barkley Regional Airport.
Thursday’s ribbon cutting was largely ceremonial. The terminal had a soft opening June 29, when operations officially started. McConnell was joined by former U.S. Secretary of both Labor and Transportation Elaine Chao, U.S. Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., members of the community, local leaders and others.
The senator lauded benefits that the new terminal would bring to Paducah.
“When you look at this terminal, it’s hard not to imagine Paducah’s bright future,” McConnell said. “This terminal is tangible proof of Paducah’s impressive ability to grow and evolve.”
Gov. Andy Beshear was unable to attend the ceremony in person, but appeared virtually to offer his support for the terminal.
“This has been a priority for me and my administration,” Beshear said in a video. “Western Kentucky deserves to have every single piece of infrastructure it needs, every means to compete. Not just with the rest of Kentucky, but all the United States of America and the world.”
Paducah Mayor George Bray called the ribbon cutting his proudest moment as mayor, not just because of the change that the terminal is expected to bring to the area, but for the teamwork required to complete the project.
“I believe we can accomplish so many great things if we unlock the talent that exists here and we don’t quibble over who gets the credit,” Bray said. “I am most proud of this moment today, because today is proof that we can accomplish great things if we all work as a team and focus on the goal.”
McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer also spoke Thursday, with a similar message on cooperation.
“We pulled together, we worked together. Republican, Democrat, it doesn’t matter,” Clymer said. “We are family, a community, and by God we got this thing done.”
The project took four years to complete, costing approximately $43 million. Nearly $33 million was from the Federal Aviation Administration, including funds from the Airport Improvement Program, the CARES Act and American Rescue Plan Act, $5 million from the Kentucky Department of Aviation and over $5 million of local funding, according to the airport news release.
Kentucky’s Secretary of Transportation, Jim Gray, spoke at the ceremony. He called the new terminal a sign of greater economic growth across the Commonwealth.
“Kentucky really is on a roll today,” Gray said. “With a facility like this, as your welcoming center, that Paducah, McCracken and the region, are going to be even more on the radar for investment.”
While the new terminal marks a major step in Paducah’s growth, some say more growth is needed. Comer, who has played a role in gaining federal grant funding for the new terminal, said his next goal is to expand flight options for passengers.
“We’ve got a lot of challenges with this airport in the future. We need to work to get more flights,” Comer said. “I pledge my cooperation with the local leaders and this airport board to get more options here.”
Barkley Regional Airport currently uses Contour Airlines as its air service provider. During the ceremony, references were made to adding airlines, such as Frontier, Southwest and Spirit airlines. It was unclear if talks were underway to bring them to Barkley.
The chairman of Barkley’s board of directors, Jay Matheny, tied a bow on the ceremony inviting them to the table; “Take a look around. Look at this beautiful terminal. We’re ready for you.”
