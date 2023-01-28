Gov. Andy Beshear attended the City Block project’s groundbreaking on Friday, praising Paducah’s largest downtown investment since the Luther F. Carson Center.
“It connects residents to new experiences, creates new downtown destinations and encourages companies to choose this community,” Beshear told a sizable crowd at the block between Broadway, Second, Jefferson and Water Streets.
A cadre of who’s who attended the $24 million project’s milestone, including Ryan Quarles, Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner and governor candidate.
Representatives visited from the offices of Republican leaders Mitch McConnell, Senate Majority Leader; James Comer, House Oversight Committee Chairman and Senator Rand Paul. State Rep. Randy Bridges, District 3-R, sat among them.
During his speech, Beshear urged economic drive and reversing the commonwealth brain drain — starting locally with an 81-room boutique hotel to open spring 2024. The first phase also includes a public promenade, green space and parking improvements.
“By supporting small businesses, (City Block) is going to lift up every family in this community,” he said, mentioning job growth, too. “None of us want to see our kids move from Kentucky … instead, we can have others come to us. This development is yet another step forward. Ya’ll have a lot going on.”
Mayor George Bray thanked past-mayor Brandi Harless in the crowd, whose administration launched City Block with Weyland Ventures, a Louisville-based developer with past work in magnetizing neighborhoods.
He recognized three of her past commissioners in the crowd — Richard Abraham, Brenda McElroy and Gerald Watkins — and thanked project contractor Ray Block & Son.
“You can’t fight progress,” Mayor George Bray said. “Whatever challenges, this city will adapt.”
Weyland CEO Mariah Gratz referenced her grandmother, a 1945 Tilghman High School graduate.
“My roots in Paducah run deep,” Gratz said. “The block we’re celebrating was part of a vibrant downtown … we’re restoring its former vibrancy. Downtown Paducah has a wonderful vitality and mix of new and historic buildings.”
She noted ongoing improvements at Barkley Regional Airport, the new terminal project, and the area’s future sports park: “All existing draws to create energy and momentum.”
City Commissioner Sandra Wilson thanked Beshear and state officials for the downtown TIF district, a 315-acre incremental tax financing area enveloping City Block and local businesses.
“It was time for us to step up and use that opportunity to invest in our downtown and bring more funding. This has been the work of two mayors and four commissions,” said Wilson, who’s served on all four boards. “Change is not easy, but this new hotel will be a destination for our citizens and people who come from all over the world to visit Paducah.”
“I think it’s time to turn some dirt and celebrate,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.