PADNWS-01-28-23 CITY BLOCK - PHOTO

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (center), along with Paducah officials and leaders, breaks ground on the City Block Project downtown. Beshear spoke at the ceremony, praising the historic significance of the block and expressing optimism about the project’s impact on tourism and local engagement.

 DAVE THOMPSON | The Sun

Gov. Andy Beshear attended the City Block project’s groundbreaking on Friday, praising Paducah’s largest downtown investment since the Luther F. Carson Center.

“It connects residents to new experiences, creates new downtown destinations and encourages companies to choose this community,” Beshear told a sizable crowd at the block between Broadway, Second, Jefferson and Water Streets.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In