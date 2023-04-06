MAYFIELD — When a major disaster strikes, there’s a bunch of steps that local governments take as they start down the long path of rebuilding a community, and things that may not immediately come to mind during an emergency.
Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan and other local officials are working in a Preparedness Response Committee to write a framework for disaster organization that will be presented to Kentucky League of Cities at a September conference. O’Nan and KLC officials meet monthly to work on the comprehensive plan and a strategic network to help people navigate FEMA, and resources it provides.
“When a disaster of this magnitude happens, you’re just not thinking clearly about what needs to be done,” O’Nan said. “We were fortunate to have other management groups to come in and help us.”
After the December 2021 tornado, Tracy Warner, Graves County emergency management coordinator, was able to request groups to come in from central Kentucky, northern Kentucky, Virginia and New York.
O’Nan and KLC officials are still in the process of planning preparedness guidelines for KLC.
“It’s the things you don’t think about. (At the time of the disaster), we didn’t have a book of emergency numbers for all of the people on our staff,” O’Nan said, showing a local disaster plan call list that included representatives from state offices, state representatives, local city employees, county officials, the Mayfield police and fire departments, and utility companies.
O’Nan plans to expand the local disaster preparedness binder to include utilities, trash, media sources and the highway department. When the plan comes out in September, O’Nan intends to take the guidelines and fit them to the city’s specific needs.
The KLC disaster preparedness plan will consist of a manual and a sort of menu of the help that FEMA can provide.
“When you’re put in a disaster of this magnitude, it’s very difficult to navigate because they (FEMA) change so quickly,” O’Nan said. She continued saying that she wanted to make guidelines for other city officials whose towns are going through similar disasters.
The City of Mayfield received a lot of municipal aid from surrounding counties, including policing during the times that Mayfield police had to enforce a curfew. FEMA requires that the city keep a record of all the paperwork during the disaster so that the city is reimbursed.
The framework for disaster organization will consist of important forms, including one to declare a state of emergency, and others that officials will have on hand in a state of emergency.
O’Nan has plenty of advice for mayors and city officials going through disasters, such as officials need to start immediately keeping track of every single expense for FEMA reimbursement, including volunteer hours and mark “disaster” on every invoice they receive.
O’Nan explained that they’re writing a user-friendly guide for officials living through a disaster, a guide that goes a bit more in-depth to navigate all of what FEMA has to offer, for leaders who aren’t initially thinking of these specific questions or forms in the middle of a crisis.
The disaster preparedness plan that O’Nan and KLC are working on is to supplement systems already in place for local emergency management, and give guidance for navigating FEMA programs.
“There are so many parts of FEMA — to learn it all is difficult because, until you put some of the parts into play, it doesn’t make sense,” Warner said.
Warner took FEMA training courses in 2012 when she received an EMT license, and now is working on becoming an instructor for several courses.
“I can use what I’ve learned, and I can relate to it with what we’ve been through,” Warner said.
Warner explained that since she’s been through the tornado disaster, and worked through the programs that FEMA provided, she’s had an exceptional look at how and why they work. She described how many of FEMA’s disaster plans begin with a head of the command, and branches of command that trickle down. FEMA has programs that consist of boots on the ground, logistics, planning, finance and taking plenty of documentation.
“By going through those classes, you know what forms they want to be filled out, making sure that we have documentation to get reimbursed is so important with FEMA,” Warner said. “And, anyone who hadn’t had those classes, it was hard for them to understand how to coordinate the staff to request things. If (Mayfield Fire) Chief (Jeremy) Creason needed another ambulance, he would have to send a request to the emergency operations center, and then I would have to request that through the state. It’s a process.”
Both O’Nan and Warner expressed that if an official had never gone through a course or interacted with FEMA, the official wouldn’t know the best questions to ask or the help to ask for.
“We have talked with FEMA, saying it would be helpful if you could provide us with a menu of topics to address,” Warner said.
Many of FEMA’s regulations and forms have changed since December 2021 tornado.
“There’s so much stuff on FEMA.gov,” Warner said. “You can learn about all kinds of programs — all kinds of preparedness programs, programs for schools, animal shelter programs. It’s good information. There’s just so much out there it would take you forever to sit down and go through all of it. You don’t know what you’re going to need until it happens.”
Warner said she’s still learning, and she has training scheduled for FEMA classes.
“I think now, after what we’ve been through, that I can teach some of the classes that they offer and help people understand where they’re coming from on a local level,” Warner said. “So, I can tell them the ‘why.’ I feel like that’s the part that’s usually left off. I want people to understand the whole process.”
