Paducah officials and a Louisville-based developer officially broke ground Tuesday on the $14.6 million renovation project at the former Walter C. Jetton Junior High School campus. The project is expected to take about 18 months.
Despite the harsh humidity, a sizable crowd of elected officials, community members, city employees, Paducah Ambassadors, representatives from the Paducah Symphony Orchestra, and others involved with the project gathered outside the building at 401 Walter Jetton Blvd., to celebrate. Once the project’s complete, “The Dunlap” will have 42 affordable housing units and tenant space for arts-based programming, including a music academy.
It’s a moment that was years in the making, said Jacob Brown, the founder and principal of The Marian Group, based in Louisville. He said they started “looking at this thing” several years ago, and it’s finally getting off the ground.
“Every project that we look at, our first thought is how do we make a positive impact for the people we serve, the neighborhoods we work in, and the larger community,” Brown said, in his opening remarks.
He later also described the project as an opportunity to provide safe, decent affordable housing, as an opportunity to “bring new life into this fabulous historic structure” and make it a “standout” for the neighborhood, and as an opportunity to restore the now-dilapidated Symphony Hall, providing a home for the PSO and years of music education and entertainment.
Brown was one of several speakers Tuesday, along with Paducah Mayor George Bray, Mayor Pro-Tem/Commissioner and Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce President Sandra Wilson and PSO Executive Director Reece King.
“What is about to happen to this building is just the start of something so big and so impressive for our community,” Wilson said.
“This is really a true example of what a private, public partnership can do for a community and it’s the launch of a resurgence for this area, and so we are so appreciative to The Marian Group.”
The schoolhouse originally opened as Augusta Tilghman High School in 1921, and later became Walter C. Jetton Junior High School. It served as a school until 1980, according to the developer. The Jetton property hosted different functions and cultural events. Later, in 1999, a portion of the schoolhouse was renovated and reopened as the Jetton Schoolhouse Apartments.
The Dunlap, named in honor of Paducah native Mollie Dunlap, will preserve 21 apartment units formerly known as the Jetton Schoolhouse Apartments, and create 21 new, additional units for 42 total. The mayor reflected on Dunlap’s legacy Tuesday, calling her one of Paducah’s “most important daughters.”
He said Dunlap was born in 1898, and was a librarian, bibliographer and educator, whose research and life experience “illuminated” the scholarship of African Americans and, particularly, African Americans in higher education.
“As a librarian, Dunlap’s research included the first study focused on the reading habits of Black college students,” Bray said.
“She established a study of special collections of negro literature in the United States, and later was an assistant editor of the Negro College Quarterly. It is very fitting that this schoolhouse project where many Black and white Paducahans have been educated is named after Mollie Dunlap.”
Bray also noted the city is contributing $100,000 to the project for roof stabilization.
“We have every expectation that when completed, the Dunlap Jetton project, can be the cornerstone for the redevelopment of the Walter Jetton neighborhood and a catalyst for other Southside neighborhood redevelopment,” he added.
Meanwhile, the PSO will be returning to its former home at the Symphony Hall. The developer said the PSO will use the restored Symphony Hall’s basement for administrative offices and a new music academy. It will also have concerts in the restored hall, but regular PSO concerts will remain at The Carson Center.
The developer also indicated the Symphony Hall has been vacant for more than 20 years, and water damage and exposure to the elements have created “significant damage.” It’s where the PSO performed many years ago.
King, the PSO’s executive director, said the organization’s academy plans to provide youth with access to quality music instruction at substantially below market rates to make it affordable for families. He expressed hopes these students could get a scholarship, and may go to college and study music.
“But whatever they study in college — some will become doctors, some will become lawyers. They’ll go into all types of professions,” King said.
“Here’s the one thing I do know. You change the world one student at a time, and those students will go out and no matter where they are in the future, they will remember that they studied with the local symphony. Even if they’re not in Paducah, and we hope many of them are, they will become supporters for the arts wherever they are.”
After the groundbreaking ceremony, featuring shovels and hard hats, Brown gave an update to The Sun about the construction timeline and status.
“We are on site now. They’re getting ready to do demolition (inside),” he said.
“It will probably be about an 18-month long project and that’s ... a little bit longer than we’d like for sure. But construction products overall — everything is out, way out from where it used to be, so getting things scheduled and getting them on the books and getting them here takes more time. It will be a slower go than we would normally see, but about 18 months.”
According to a news release, the development project’s funding was secured through low income housing tax credits provided by Kentucky Housing Corporation, historic rehabilitation tax credits, traditional construction and capital loans provided by PNC Bank, and a roof grant from the city.
Visit paducahky.gov/dunlap-project-jetton-schoolhouse to learn more.
Follow Kelly Farrell on Twitter, @KellyAFarrell11
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.