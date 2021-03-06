Officials aim to realize neighborhoods' potential

Planning is a critical step for any city's future — big or small — and improving the Southside is a top priority within Paducah's next strategic plan. It's also a priority for residents and business owners who care about the Southside.
"I think, first of all, you’re going to have to focus on a particular area," Paducah Mayor George Bray told The Sun. "I don’t think the area can be just 'the Southside,' so I think we have to narrow the focus into a particular area that we can think about doing something for."
When Bray thinks of the Southside, he said he thinks of an area around what he calls the "Beltline," or what is now Wayne Sullivan Drive. He has learned differently from people, since he started running for office.
"When they think about the Southside, they think of everything from beginning at the courthouse — out Sixth Street, Bridge Street, out that way — and it even really encompasses over where Emma Morgan school is in that area, which is over behind Brooks Stadium," he said.
"I think it’s a very wide area, which is part of the challenge, because the Southside itself is enormous. We can’t be all things to all people, so we’ve got to hone in on what best to do."
That's something that City Commissioner Carol Gault echoed.
"We’re going to have to define the geographic area that we want to concentrate on, but I always kind of looked at the Southside as anything from Kentucky (Avenue) over to the city limits," she said.
"That is a lot of ground. That’s a lot of area to cover. And so, I think one of the things we’re going to have to do is to define an area — a corridor, or something that we want to define and start. Not that we won’t get to the other areas, but maybe Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 3, that kind of thing."
According to city documents, its next strategic plan seeks "targeted empowerment, engagement and beautification of Southside neighborhoods."
It lays out a path forward: identify a concentrated geographical area, meet with people and businesses within the area to develop a "joint vision," create a neighborhood steering committee, focus on infrastructure improvements, beautification and demolition of dilapidated buildings, create an incentive program for businesses and homeowners, identify community financial partners, help communities launch neighborhood watch programs and more.
City officials also had the first of two meetings Thursday and heard from Southside residents and businesses. Another is planned for March 11.
City Commission
In recent interviews, the mayor and city commissioners shared ideas and thoughts about the Southside area, leading up to Thursday's public meeting, which more than 100 people attended at Soirées Events & Catering.
"I think there’s stormwater issues out there," Bray said.
"I think there’s a lot of poverty in that area. I think there’s homelessness — starting to show in that particular area. You have a demographic strata, if you will, in that part of town that is different than in other parts of town, so therefore the businesses that locate or start up have a different approach and a different strategy. It’s just a very unique part of town."
A top concern for Bray was the privately owned vacant property at 2301 Irvin Cobb Drive, which operated as a motel for years under different names. It later became a residential care center during the 1980s, before it closed in 2007, and was sold in 2013. Repeated attempts to contact the listed owner — an LLC — of the property, were unsuccessful.
"That’s the one that comes up time and time again," Bray said.
"You know, about, 'Is the owner going to do something with that? Is the owner going to tear that down and develop something?' I think from our perspective, we’d like to see something positive happen there. ... It’s a spot where it’s got a lot of traffic and it’s kind of the other corner, if you will, to the Walmart, McDonald's, Hank Brothers, Dairy Queen corner, down there."
He also said he thinks the Southside needs more affordable housing, and described a balance between rental properties and home ownership.
"I think we need affordable housing, and so, we need a way to figure (that) out," he said. "What we’re doing at Midtown Alliance (of Neighbors) — we need to figure out if we can take that to another part of town."
Commissioner Sandra Wilson, who's also president of the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, said she looked at it from the business perspective, when conversations started last fall about the Southside.
"I actually talked about driving down Park Avenue, which, of course, turns into the loop and seeing the new (development) of Beltline and seeing the riverport and knowing how important it is for our community, and Ingram Barge’s beautiful facility," she said.
"And then, you go on down and you see the KentuckyCare clinic under construction ..., " and other businesses in the area.
Wilson said she's seen some business growth and commerce going on, such as the new CFSB building, but noted people do see blighted, dilapidated buildings too, such as the former residential care center.
"The residential (areas) are the next section that has been called to the attention," she added. "So, I am interested in hearing what the homeowners and what the residents want to see there from the city."
Public input is also something that Commissioner Raynarldo Henderson emphasized, when it comes to Southside, and he likened himself to being a "kid getting ready for Christmas," in regard to the public meetings.
"We need some affordable homes," Henderson said. "We need homes fixed up. We need some cleanup. We need some businesses ... Specifically, I would love to see a grocery store in that area on Southside."
Henderson also suggested the possibility of having a Tax Increment Financing district, or TIF district, on the Southside in the future.
"Certainly, that would bring some dollars and some initiatives and perhaps some businesses there — just like we’re trying to do where we are right now (in downtown Paducah)," he added. "What’s wrong with trying to do the same thing there?"
He said he thinks the area has "so much potential."
"I think I am more interested to see how the residents and the business owners see their own community, what they see for themselves, because the reality is — if it’s going to happen, if anything’s going to happen — it has to be more than the commission coming together saying we want it to happen," he said.
"It has to be a working partnership between your commission, between the residents, between your business owners. It’s got to be all of us working together to make it happen, and I don’t want to be presumptuous to think that I have the answers and that I know what is going to make the Southside a better community."
Like Henderson, Gault expressed the need for partnerships.
"The Southside is no different than any other part of our community and it’s a vital important area, and it’s just in need of investment," she said. "I think we’re all at a point where we’re ready to do that, but we’re going to look for community partners, no question."
She shared an idea of one, recalling what happened to revitalize the Lower Town area at the "very beginning" when homes started to be redone.
"They offered such great interest rates and great loan packages with the banks," she said. "Immediately, that’s one of the things that comes to mind."
The Midtown Alliance of Neighbors, a nonprofit based in Fountain Avenue, was referenced by several officials, as it has programs to assist lower income homeowners.
"They’ve done wonderful things, but their plate’s pretty full," Gault said.
"They have a couple of properties they’re working on and I think they have maybe three more in the hopper, so their plate’s pretty full, but it may take a community development corporation of such forming together on the Southside and taking something on — very similar to that and using that as a model."
Meanwhile, Commissioner David Guess also discussed housing issues.
"I think it starts with the inspection department," he said.
"I don’t know the statistics on rental (properties), but I know there’s a lot of rental in the Southside, so sometimes, it’s a little harder for a homeowner to compete with beautifying their house when there’s a rental next door. I think all that starts with the inspection department. I’m not saying we need to have special inspections out there, but they ought to be held to the same standards they do in Lower Town, where there’s nice rentals."
Southside meetings
The city's public meeting on Thursday at Soirées Events & Catering on Irvin Cobb Drive attracted more than 100 people of different backgrounds and ages. The crowd had residents, as well as businesspeople, educators, health care workers, pastors, and those from other industries.
It lasted more than an hour, and touched on a number of issues, including housing, code enforcement, economic development, vacant properties, potential programs, beautification needs and other ideas or concerns.
Farley resident Jessica Lambert, founding member of a 501c3 nonprofit Farley Southside Community Development, said she thought it went "really well."
She said it seemed like everyone was on the same page in feeling they need to clean up abandoned property, that sidewalks need repair, about wanting a park on the far Southside, a shelter for people experiencing homelessness, and for working toward attracting business.
Among her concerns for Southside, Lambert expressed a desire for this part of the city to have a sense of community identity, and to have events based on that community identity, to help draw in people to the Southside.
"It doesn’t have to be city-sponsored. I think that’s where Farley Southside Community Development can kind of fit in," she told The Sun. "We can be that other arm that gives them extra leverage to do more things."
Part of the nonprofit's mission is about finding the community identity and the existing assets, to grow them, and bring in more economic growth and "vitality" to the Farley and Southside communities.
When it can, the nonprofit would like to do some larger community events and come up with things that would bring people to visit. It had a cleanup at Farley Elementary, and it's working on a mini-pantries project.
"I think there’s high potential," she said, about Southside.
"A lot of people, when they come to events from outside of Paducah, they come from the interstate through the Southside. There’s a lot of traffic that’s through the Southside and I feel like that’s a great opportunity to build business there."
One Southside business owner, Jerry Perry of Munal's Donut Shop, attended the meeting and voiced excitement about it to The Sun, as well as the conversations he has at his shop about the opportunities for Southside.
Perry bought the iconic Bridge Street donut business in 2018, after he returned to Paducah after living in Cincinnati for about 20 years. Munal's itself has been around since 1952.
"There are a lot of great people on the Southside that support small business, that support Munal’s, that support Bob’s (Drive-In), and you know, an endless list of other businesses on the Southside," he said.
"I’d love to see some other small businesses come in and experience that sort of loyalty the people of Southside have for their businesses and their people."
In particular, he would want to see beautification and community efforts.
"At the meeting (Thursday), there were people that talked about fixing the sidewalks and the city has already started to do that, so we’re on our way, right?" he said.
"And we have a few nice parks on the Southside of town, but they have more potential than they currently house. I would love to see improvements to that and to have more community events at those locations. I personally would love to see a dog park on the Southside of town."
He suggested a specific idea for beautification, which involved volunteer groups working on homes and spending time cleaning them up, painting and making small repairs. It would "go a long way" in helping someone who may be physically or financially unable to make the changes themselves.
Perry loves the Southside, and recalled how he "used to run up and down" the streets when he spent days and summers at his father's business.
“I have the business and a few other buildings on Bridge Street," he said.
"My home is on the Southside of town. I look forward to future meetings and being heavily involved in anything that the city and the local leaders can, sort of, help support.”
