Every day without a new 911 radio system in Paducah and McCracken County is putting first responders at risk.
That is the sentiment that Paducah officials like Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird and Paducah Fire Chief Steve Kyle have expressed to the 911 Communications Oversight Committee in the five months the committee has been meeting.
Radio infrastructure that dispatchers at the 911 Center, a division of the Paducah Police Department, use to communicate with first responders in the field reached its end-of-life in 2018, meaning that the manufacturer no longer supports or makes replacement parts for the system.
In a nightmare scenario, this means that if a critical component of the radio system fails, the radio system is essentially dead.
“That means we wouldn’t have any communications with our radio system,” Kyle said.
Dispatchers and first responders would need to communicate through a national mutual aid telecommunications channel, which Kyle said would only be a temporary solution.
The 911 Communications Oversight Committee is still exploring a few topics, including how the city and county will pay for capital expenditures for 911 system improvements, and how the city and county would pay for the annual operational costs of the 911 Center, estimated at over $2 million per year.
“An antiquated
system”
Paducah Mayor George Bray said during Monday’s 911 committee meeting that the current 911 radio system is “antiquated,” and is in dire need of improvements.
According to Kyle, the radio system’s software, Windows XP, reached its end of life in 2014, and other hardware components reached end-of-life stage between 2015 and 2018. In one situation, Paducah Police had to order a replacement part from Ebay because the manufacturer no longer supports Paducah’s 911 radio system’s current model.
Much of the estimated $8 million to $12 million price tag hinges on improvements to the radio tower and primary radio system components, including adding additional radio towers throughout the county.
Additionally, officials have noted that there are dead spots within the county limits where radios have difficulty sending and receiving transmissions, with Bray highlighting two dead spots at McCracken County High School and Walmart.
McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter said the radio system serves as a “lifeline” for his deputies to stay in touch with dispatchers, and said it is vital that his deputies have “clear and adequate communications” with dispatchers.
Kyle said Paducah Police and Paducah Fire recently received grant funding that enabled the two agencies to upgrade the mobile radio units for officers and firefighters.
On the county side, Carter said handheld radios for sheriff’s deputies are no longer supported by the manufacturer, which means the sheriff’s office would not be able to get replacement parts straight from the manufacturer. Carter said the department is looking for potential grant funding to cover the cost of new radios.
Splitting costs between shared projects
Under the 911 MOU (memorandum of understanding) Paducah and McCracken County signed in August 2021, both entities agreed that upfront costs for upgrading the radio system would be split in one of two ways: either the costs would be split 50-50 between Paducah and McCracken County, or the county’s contribution would be increased “to offset debt service as the parties move toward partnership.”
Presently, the city of Paducah owns the 911 system, and McCracken County is a customer of the system, paying the city to use the system each year.
Bray told The Sun that when McCracken County approached Paducah to split costs for the proposed outdoor athletic complex, with the city and county each contributing $12.5 million to the project, the city commission agreed on one condition: in exchange, McCracken County would split the costs of the 911 radio system improvements with Paducah, with the goal of McCracken County becoming a co-owner of the 911 system with the city.
McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer said that negotiations for the sports complex interlocal agreement has hit a snag because the city wants to have a more clear idea of what the county wants to do regarding 911 improvements.
Bray confirmed this to The Sun, stating that before the city could agree to an interlocal agreement for the outdoor sports complex, he would like to know what direction McCracken County wants to go regarding the 911 system. However, Bray said he is confident that the city and county would be able to work through any disagreements and work together to come up with a solution for the 911 system.
“911 is a priority for our community because it’s a public safety (issue),” Bray said. “It’s a public safety initiative. We have an out of date, outmoded system that must be replaced, and I think it has to rise to the top of priorities for this community.”
Clymer said the safety of county residents and first responders is a top priority for him, but said he would prefer to wait for proposals to come, wait for the 911 committee to have time to evaluate options, and have a more clear idea of a project price tag before committing to a 911 interlocal agreement.
“I think the challenge is there’s so many different options to go with, so it’s gonna take a little bit of time to go through all the options, see what fits us best with what we need,” Clymer said.
Eddie Jones, county commissioner and 911 committee member, said the county was hopeful that the state legislature would cover most of the estimated $6 million local share (split between the city and county) for the Barkley Regional Airport terminal project, which Jones said would have freed up $6 million to put toward capital improvements. Jones said the county is now tasked with finding another way to pay for the 911 improvements and the 911 operational cost.
The county would now most likely have to borrow money for a regional airport and for the 911 system improvements, which Jones said is not fair to the taxpayers.
“We either have to live with an inadequate system and live with the risk of an inadequate system, or we’ll have to borrow money and build a new system, or there will have to be a user fee assessed to help pay for the new system because we’re already borrowing money for the airport,” Jones said.
Bray said much of the funds from the 2020 bond issue are slated for other projects, including the outdoor sports complex, airport and Robert Cherry Civic Center improvements, leaving about $2 million that could potentially cover a portion of the city’s share of the 911 improvement costs. However, Bray said the city would need to look at other methods to use in tandem with bond funds to pay for improvements, should remaining bond funds still be available.
Both the city and county recently agreed to split the $67,790 cost to pay Federal Engineering, a public safety communications consulting firm, to put together requests for proposals from companies to see what options are available to upgrade the 911 radio system and provide the 911 committee a more precise idea of how much improvements will cost.
A new user fee?
In addition to being tasked with finding the best options to upgrade the 911 radio system, the 911 Communications Oversight Committee has also been tasked with finding a way for the city and county to cover the annual 911 operation costs, which run at over $2 million per year.
In years past, a landline user fee was enough to keep the 911 Center up and running. However, as more homes eliminate landlines, the revenue from landline fees has declined to about $700,000 per year, which only covers one-third of the annual costs.
The 911 Communications Oversight Committee has looked into other legal ways for the city and county to collect a user fee from city and county residents to help pay for the annual costs of the 911 Center and system and provide for a revenue stream outside of the landline user fees.
One method that has gained traction is adding a user fee to Paducah Water meters. Other ideas that have been researched and presented at a March 28 911 committee meeting include ambulance and hospital fees, alarm panel monitoring fees and responder agency fees.
City Commissioner Carol Gault, who is also a member of the 911 Communications Oversight Committee, said 911 committee members are consulting with other officials and attorneys to determine a legal user fee method, if the committee determines one is needed, that would be fair to all of the city and county residents.
“We want to be fair about it. We don’t want to put a user fee out there if it’s not necessary or not needed,” Gault said.
Jones proposed an idea to The Sun about a user fee that would be issued to help cover the costs of 911 radio system capital improvements, then would be “sunsetted” once capital improvements are completed.
Jones encouraged those who are interested in the 911 radio system, and anyone with knowledge or expertise in radio technology or other areas relevant to the 911 radio system, as well as local governments and surrounding counties interested in a regional 911 system, to reach out to 911 committee members or to attend and speak up at 911 Communications Oversight Committee meetings.
The next meeting of the 911 Communications Oversight Committee is scheduled for June 9. Meetings take place on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at 1:30 p.m. at City Hall.
