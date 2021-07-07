BENTON — A police officer here was saddled with an unusual task Sunday: helping rescue a horse that was stuck after falling through a wooden bridge.
The horse fell through the bridge, which is near old railroad tracks behind Eastside Village in Benton, Sunday evening, according to the Benton Police Department.
A photo shared to the department’s Facebook page shows the horse stuck on the bridge after it fell through the wooden structure.
Another photo shows the horse standing next to Officer Tyler Coursey after the animal was freed from the bridge.
Coursey said the horse’s owner took her out for a ride for the first time Sunday. After they began to cross the bridge, the woman realized the structure was too narrow and began to have the horse walk backwards to get off the bridge. But, a board was missing from the bridge, causing the horse to stumble. That startled the animal, which caused it to break through the bridge and fall.
Coursey said the horse had been stuck in the bridge about 15 minutes when he arrived, adding he called in a wrecker and someone to sedate the horse. The process of freeing the animal from the bridge took more than an hour.
The horse had a couple of minor scratches on her legs because of the fall, but Coursey said he believes the horse will be fine.
