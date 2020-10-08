The Paducah Symphony Orchestra holds a new event Saturday with its first “Off the Record” chamber music concert at the Carson Center downtown.
“This is something that we were going to do anyway before the pandemic hit,” PSO executive director Reece King told The Sun.
King described “Off the Record” as an hour-long concert. It will feature a woodwind quintet that performs three classical music pieces by French, German and Danish composers. It’s scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday and tickets may be purchased online. Admission is pay as you wish.
“It’s something we had planned to do, but because of the situation, it’s kind of been moved a little more front and center from extra to somewhat of a focus for us this fall,” he added.
The original concept for “Off the Record” was to get out in the community and do chamber music concerts in venues that aren’t the symphony’s traditional venues, in order to potentially attract people who don’t normally attend concerts, King said. They can be held in smaller settings with smaller crowds, and he noted it intends to keep doing chamber music events in the future.
“The pieces that are going to be played on this particular concert are three very standard woodwind quintet pieces,” he said.
“We’re trying to introduce people to this form of music, or this style of music, this genre of music — if you will. And, as we keep doing this, we’ll explore more and more of that genre.”
The concert program for Saturday will feature Jacques Ibert’s “Trois pièces brèves (Three Short Pieces),” Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Quintet in E-flat Major” and Carl Nielsen’s “Wind Quintet, Op. 43.” Meanwhile, a second “Off the Record” concert is scheduled for Nov. 14 at the Carson Center.
“I think if you haven’t experienced chamber music, it’s something you should try because it’s a much more intimate setting,” King said.
“We don’t know what the weather is going to be, whether we’re going to be inside or outside. The preference is outside because of the virus, and so forth, but we have a plan for inside that we feel is very safe.”
In the event of rain, the PSO plans to hold its concert on the Carson Center stage with socially distant seating, instead of outdoors. The weather decision will probably be made 48 hours ahead of time, according to King.
“It’ll be socially distanced and everything, but even with that, it’s a more intimate setting because your connection with the performers is much more of a one-on-one connection. ... It’s a much smaller group and you’re sitting right there, typically pretty close to them,” he said.
“Now, in this environment there’s going to be some space there, but still even with that, it’s going to feel like a much smaller intimate setting than a normal symphony concert would be.”
Attendees can pre-order touchless concessions from the Carson Center that are delivered to seats upon arrival. Seating will be done in “pods,” which are placed 6 feet apart.
For more information, call 270-444-0065 or visit paducah symphony.org.
