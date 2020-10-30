Oda Wallace, 83, of Paducah died Thursday at 6:20 a.m. October 29, 2020, at Baptist Health of Paducah.
Mr. Wallace was a Salesman for Paper Supply Company, a Kentucky Colonel and of the Pentecostal faith.
He is survived by one son, Daniel Wallace of Paducah; daughter, Cheryl (Darrell) Quetermous of Marion; one sister, Retha Lombardo of Paducah; special friend, Virginia Hall and Family of Paducah; four grandchildren, Misty Johnson, Troy Wallace, Sondra Puckett, Nikki Bencini; seven great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda (Bristow) Wallace; parents, Clark Wallace and Anna (Leeper) Wallace; two sons, Darrell Wallace, Odie Wallace; 7 sisters; 4 brothers; one grandson, Jason Wallace.
Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah with Rocky Hill, Curtis Garner and Jim Boyd officiating. Burial will follow at Brook Hill Memorial Park in Paducah.
Visitation will be held from 12 p.m to 2 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
