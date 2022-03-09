With a focus on enhancing Oak Grove Cemetery’s maintenance, beauty and public safety, the Paducah Parks & Recreation Department plans to start its spring maintenance and cleaning audit on March 28.
Each spring and fall, the department reviews the city-owned cemetery, located at 1613 Park Ave., to determine maintenance needs. This process includes removal of decorations not permitted in the cemetery’s guidelines, according to the city of Paducah. Families are asked to visit burial plots and remove any prohibited items of decoration before March 28.
After that date and during each audit sweep, Parks and Recreation crews will remove and discard banned items.
“We encourage families to honor their loved ones with welcome items,” Parks and Recreation Director Amie Clark said, in a news release.
“Limiting the types of decorations is for the safety of staff and visitors and the prevention of damage to maintenance equipment.
This also increases the efficiency in keeping the 50 acres of cemetery grounds maintained.”
The following forms of decoration are approved at burial plots:
• Fresh or artificial flowers in a cemetery-approved vase that is permanently mounted on the monument or memorial. Vases made of glass, porcelain, or plastic cannot be placed at a grave since they can be damaged during maintenance operations.
• Flowers in a hanging basket or a hanging solar lantern on an iron or steel, single-hook shepherd’s hook that is 48 inches in length.
• Monument benches placed by a monument company and set as the headstone.
Items that are not permitted at burial plots include toys, ornaments, borders, plantings, ground covers (such as stones, gravel, mulch, etc.) candles, unsecured garden benches or fragile items, such as glass. If a family or organization would like to provide maintenance on family plots, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 270-444-8508 to coordinate.
