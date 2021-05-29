Oak Grove Cemetery is filled with Paducah’s history, whether it’s the local legend of Della Barnes or the grave sites for notable residents, such as educator John T. Scopes. It’s the final resting place for many thousands of people who helped make the community what it is today.
“It’s an important asset, and we honor the lives of people that are buried there and so, we need to treat that cemetery with respect with those who have died,” Mayor George Bray told The Sun. “There’s a lot of history in that cemetery.”
It now has a new sexton.
Tyler McCuan was introduced as the cemetery sexton by Paducah Parks and Recreation Director Amie Clark during this week’s city commission meeting.
“We had a retirement last fall, and then we had filled the position with another candidate, but that didn’t work out. It’s been open since about January, and then Tyler filled it for us, here just in the last month,” Clark told The Sun.
The job includes assigning work tasks for the crews and assessing the cemetery’s needs. He oversees burials, such as working with funeral homes to make sure the cemetery is ready for burials when people get there.
McCuan said he started reading about the cemetery’s history, and it’s something that interests him from all aspects. The cemetery was established in 1847, and it’s currently 50 acres, officials said.
“You know, ‘How long has everybody been here? What’s the oldest one? What different types of people are here?’ And, it’s something that I’m really coming to enjoy a whole lot more than I ever thought I would,” he said.
He intends to show the “utmost respect” to any family member that’s out there, and noted that everyone deserves to be remembered and loved in some way.
“I want to make sure that through their grieving process, they can come out here at any time and it’s going to be looking immaculate – to make sure that they know their loved ones are taken care of,” McCuan added.
The cemetery’s maintenance has been in the spotlight, as previously reported.
In January, Parks and Recreation announced it was working to improve the cemetery’s maintenance program and safety by giving “clearer guidelines and expectations.” The guidelines were updated for the types of grave decorations permitted, and families were asked to remove decorative items that weren’t permitted. In addition, a new sign was installed in March to inform visitors about the cemetery and different rules.
More recently, the city had a spring clean-up event on May 15. Volunteers and parks employees worked to remove weeds and wash headstones and monuments. They also reset a fallen headstone, officials said.
“Our goal ... has just been making progress, and making sure that we’re doing enough here, that people see the progress and see the effort that we’re taking with maintenance of the cemetery,” Clark told The Sun.
“That’s really kind of our focus. With Tyler coming on and we have ‘seasonals’ here this year to help us, we’re able to at least get it going and step in the right direction.”
She said there was a staffing shortage last year.
“We had two people all summer, and so, we just weren’t able to keep up with the grounds,” she said. “There was a lot of tall grass, a lot of weeds. We weren’t able to trim. We might be able to mow, but we couldn’t trim anything.”
There are two full-time workers out there this year, in addition to four seasonal workers and the city is hiring two more, Clark said. She hopes it will have eight people working all week long, within the next couple weeks.
“Be patient with us and give us time,” McCuan said.
“It’s not going to happen overnight and it’s going to take a while, but it is something eventually the city will be proud of, as well as all my guys. We’re working very hard to bring it up to par.”
In other developments, Clark gave updates on plans related to the cemetery, which include continued improvements for the sexton house.
“We’re getting ready to have a ground radar done – GPR (ground-penetrating radar),” she said. “There’s a lot of unmarked graves that we don’t even know about, so that will help with that – identification.
“We are also making everything digital, so soon there will be a map where people ... can click on the map and find exactly where their family members are buried on the map. Those are two things that we hope to have up and running by the end of the calendar year.”
The octagonal sexton house is by the entrance gates, and its exterior improvements were completed last fall. Once reopened, it will provide a space where families and other visitors can stop in. They could look at maps and ask questions there, instead of being outside or at the parks office.
“We are getting ready to start work on the interior of the building,” she said.
“The interior is going to include like upgrades to electrical, heating and air, lighting, all of that kind of stuff. It’s going to be several months, but we are getting ready to start that project, so we hope to have it open in the fall.”
Visit paducahky.gov/oak-grove-cemetery for more information.
