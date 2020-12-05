Knights of Columbus members and volunteers Skip Junkerman (right) and Kenneth Armstrong look over what's left of the organization's Christmas trees at the Paducah Farmers Market pavilion downtown Friday. The organization is selling fresh cut Christmas trees of various heights until they’re out in order to raise funds for Christmas food baskets.
Knights of Columbus members and volunteers Richard Kuehn and Kenneth Armstrong load a Christmas tree into a customer's truck. The organization's members expressed graciousness to the community for their support of KoC's charitable efforts this year.
