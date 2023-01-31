With commuters and students expected to wake up to some sleet and ice this morning, weather officials urged caution and patience with any necessary travel.
As of Monday evening, the National Weather Service expected about half an inch of sleet to fall on Paducah, with about a tenth of an inch of ice, with precipitation clearing early in the morning.
“It only takes a little” to create dangerous travel conditions, Meteorologist Mike York said.
“The amounts themselves won’t be real high, but conditions will be really slick,” York said.
He cautioned commuters, especially in the earlier morning, to drive slowly and watch carefully for ice.
Treated roads and temperatures approaching freezing by midday should help travel, York said.
“Don’t assume that there isn’t any ice. Black ice is hard to see. If it’s below freezing and you aren’t careful, you could still slip or skid on the roads.”
“Just go slow and be careful.”
York added there’s a possibility for another round of winter precipitation this afternoon, but chances are higher further south into Tennessee.
The rest of the week is expected to be dry, but warmer, reaching the 40s by the weekend, and well into the 50s next week.
York said the Climate Prediction Center expects the next 30 days to keep to above average temperatures, with little sign of an “arctic blast.”
But he said anomalies to the pattern can come in short bursts, like the system that brought snow and frigid temperatures with strong wind over Christmas week.
“There’s not really any good signal for harsh winter weather.”
