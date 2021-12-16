The historic, devastating tornado that hit western Kentucky one week ago, claiming many lives and destroying buildings, has received a preliminary EF4 classification, according to the National Weather Service in Paducah.
An EF4 is the second highest category on the Enhanced Fujita Scale. The NWS reported the tornado's estimated peak winds were 190 mph, with a maximum width of 1-plus mile. The time listed was 8:56 p.m. to 11:10 p.m. last Friday, Dec. 10.
"This wasn’t just an EF4. It was upper end EF4 at 190 mph. An EF5 starts at 201, so that’s only an 11 mph difference," NWS Paducah lead forecaster Gregory Meffert told The Sun.
Weather.gov indicated preliminary surveys suggest a long-track tornado that began in northeast Arkansas and crossed the Missouri boot heel, northwest Tennessee and western Kentucky resulted in "significant destruction." Preliminary findings indicate "high end" EF4 damage in western Kentucky.
Trent Okerson, chief meteorologist for WPSD Local 6, said this tornado in a way is "kind of indescribable." He's been at WPSD for more than 14 years.
"It’s kind of hard to wrap your mind around the fact that it happened two weeks before Christmas, the fact that it was just so violent, was on the ground for so long, and it just took a path that just went for one town after another," he told The Sun.
"We’re pretty spread out around here, and a few miles one way or the other and ... yes, it would’ve impacted people, but it wouldn’t have gone straight through Cayce and Mayfield and Benton and Princeton and Dawson Springs. Just, you know, to have a storm of that magnitude and you know that it’s hitting populated areas – is just pretty devastating."
As a weather team, he said it was heartbreaking to watch it happen.
"We felt helpless because you can't do anything about it other than warn people," Okerson added.
"I will say that it’s made me really proud to hear so many stories of people that got the warning, that took it seriously, and they knew what their plan of action should be and they did that, and they are still alive today because they did what they were supposed to do."
The tornado's path was 163.5 miles in Kentucky alone, and it stretches from Fulton County to the northeast, Meffert said.
"That is just the Kentucky portion," Meffert said. "The Tennessee and Arkansas portion is still under survey, so that number is likely at least a little bit higher – if not a lot higher, depending on the information we get out of Nashville, when they’re done with their analysis."
He noted there have been more than 21 recorded tornadoes in Kentucky during December, and the previous record for longest path was an EF1 on Dec. 5, 1977, with 25 miles. Regarding EF5 tornadoes, he said that it's only happened one time in Kentucky. It took place in April 1974. The last EF5 tornado in the U.S. was in Moore, Oklahoma, in May 2013.
"EF5’s are extremely rare, and most of these, like the EF5 in Kentucky, that was in April." he said. "The Moore EF5 (was in) May, during spring.
"We’re in December. Most of these things occur in the springtime, as far as the higher end tornadoes events. So, yes, this is extremely rare, and we are right on the cusp – upper end EF4. We are right on the cusp of an EF5, just under it. This is history-making, pretty much."
Meffert pointed out the EF4 rating for Friday's tornado is preliminary.
"It could still be changed, and it’s not uncommon for things to be upgraded or changed at a later time, but right now, the official preliminary estimate is EF4," he said. As for Kentucky's tornado count last week, Meffert said NWS knows of two for sure and it's investigating a couple of others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.