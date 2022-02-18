The Kentucky Cancer Program and the McCracken County and Calloway County Extension offices are partnering together to offer free nutrition education classes to current or past cancer patients and caregivers.
According to a news release, the classes are scheduled to take place for eight weeks each Tuesday, between March 1 and April 26, with no class on April 5.
The free classes will meet from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Calloway County Extension Office, 93 Extension Way in Murray, and 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the McCracken County Extension Office at 2025 New Holt Road in Paducah.
The extension office staff will demonstrate healthy recipes that can benefit cancer patients, while staff from Baptist Health Paducah, Mercy Health-Lourdes and Murray-Calloway County Hospital will also participate in the classes, providing medical expertise.
The news release said that reservations are required in advance, by calling the Kentucky Cancer Program at 270-442-1310 or emailing g.barlow@louisville.edu.
