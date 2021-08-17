The number of new COVID-19 cases in school-age children continues to climb in McCracken County, with 182 new cases reported in the month of August thus far.
This information comes from reports issued each weekday by the Purchase District Health Department.
The August tally far exceeds the 67 cases reported in children age 4 to 18 in McCracken County for the month of July.
Of the 182 August school-age COVID-19 cases, 119 — 65.4% — were reported in the past week, from Aug. 10 through Monday.
On Monday, there were 18 new cases reported among school-age children in McCracken County, while Friday had the largest single-day report of the summer with 35 new cases. On Thursday, 19 new cases were reported among school-age children, with 20 cases reported on Wednesday and 27 cases reported Aug. 10.
In McCracken County this month, the highest number of cases among school-age children has been among 12-year-olds (16), 4-year-olds (15), 10-year-olds (15) and 11-, 13-, 14- and 17-year-olds (each age group with 14 cases). McCracken County 15-year-olds and 18-year-olds have each reported 13 new cases in August.
The lowest number of new cases thus far this month has been the six cases reported by 6-year-olds in McCracken County.
Broken down by school levels, high school-age children (14 to 18) have reported 64 new cases this month, followed by middle school-age students (11 to 13) with 44 new cases, late elementary (9 to 10) with 26 cases, early elementary (6 to 8) with 25 cases and preschool and kindergarten (4 to 5) with 23 cases.
Among school-age children, 103 girls and 77 boys have reported new cases in McCracken County. There are two cases with no gender given.
There is a wider gender gap among middle school-age students, with 31 girls and 11 boys reporting new cases and two cases with no gender given. Among high school-age youth, there were 34 girls and 30 boys reporting new cases.
