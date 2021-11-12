Number of local student COVID-19 cases leveling off

The number of new cases of COVID-19 among student-age children in McCracken County is slightly above last week’s total, indicating either a leveling-off or slight increase.
Thus far this week — from Nov. 5 through Tuesday — there have been 18 new cases reported from those age 4 to 18 in McCracken County, according to reports issued by the Purchase District Health Department.
There was no report issued Thursday for Wednesday’s cases due to Veterans Day. The cases reported for Wednesday and Thursday will appear in the report issued Friday.
The number of new cases among school-age children for the week of Oct. 29-Nov. 4 was 17, a slight increase over the previous two weeks. There were 13 new cases for that age group in the week of Oct. 22-28 and 12 new cases in the week of Oct. 15-21.
This week, there were four new cases reported for the weekend of Nov. 5-7, nine for Monday and five for Tuesday. For the week thus far, seven of the cases were age 4 to 9 and 11 were age 11 to 17.
The last time a case was reported for 10-year-olds or 18-year-olds was for Oct. 28.
Thus far for the month of November (through Tuesday), early elementary school-age children (6 to 8) in McCracken County have had nine new cases, while late elementary school-age children (9-10), middle school-age children (11-13) and high school-age children (14-18) each had seven new cases. Kindergarten-age children (4-5) have had three new cases thus far this month.
Those younger than 4 in McCracken County have had eight new cases of COVID-19 thus far this month, with five cases reported for Monday.
Thus far, there have been 1,094 cases of COVID-19 reported by school-age children in McCracken County since July 1.
From Aug. 6 through Sept. 9, each week (Friday through Thursday) reported more than 100 cases among school-age children in McCracken County. From Sept. 10 through Oct. 14, there were between 29 and 84 cases reported, and since Oct. 15, each week has had fewer than 20 cases reported.
