A National Transportation Safety Board Aviation Accident Preliminary Report report showed no mechanical failure in the late-February plane crash in Graves County that killed a Paducah doctor.
On Feb. 22, around 5:57 p.m., an experimental amateur-built Vans RV-7, registered as N383DB, was "substantially damaged" in an accident near Mayfield, according to the report.
The private pilot, later identified as Henry Babenco, was killed in the accident. Babenco, 60, was the lone occupant of the aircraft.
The airplane was operated as a Title 14 Code of Federal Regulations Part 91 personal flight, according to the report.
Several witnesses saw the airplane conducting "touch-and-go" landings on Runway 1 at the Mayfield-Graves County Airport.
Another witness, who was in a vehicle driving eastbound on a nearby highway, reported seeing the aircraft climbing, and "as the airplane went higher, the tail dropped and the plane went into a back flip."
Then, the airplane "headed nose first towards the ground" where it hit about 1,000 feet north of the airport in an open field.
NTSB investigators wrote in the report the post-accident examination of the wreckage revealed that all components of the airplane were accounted for at the accident scene and flight control continuity was confirmed from the cockpit controls to each flight control surface.
Additionally, there was an odor similar to aviation fuel in the area of the wreckage, the report indicated.
Investigators examined the airplane's engine and saw no evidence of any pre-impact mechanical malfunctions or failures that would have precluded normal operation.
An engine data monitor was recovered and retained for further examination.
Babenco was an anesthesiologist at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital, but had not been a member of the medical staff for the past four years, according to hospital officials.
“We are saddened to learn of the passing of Dr. Babenco. We do express our deepest condolences to his family during this difficult time,” Kevin Compton, public relations and communications manager for Bon Secours Mercy Health, said in February.
Babenco was also listed as a co-owner of New Life Treatment Center in Paducah in a 2018 article in The Paducah Sun.
