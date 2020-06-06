National Railroad Equipment plans to expand its Paducah operations by adding robotics and other state-of-the-art technology to position itself for growth for years to come.
NRE recently acquired the former Paducah & Louisville Railroad facility near the corner of 16th Street and Kentucky Avenue for the new home of its power assembly division.
The move will help fuel a “manufacturing rebirth in Paducah,” according to Bruce Wilcox, Greater Paducah Economic Development president.
“Along with the reopening of its locomotive complex in July of last year, NRE sees the value and opportunity Paducah offers by continuing to invest in our community,” Wilcox said.
“It’s fantastic. It’s in close proximity to the other work that NRE is doing there. It’s right in their business model.”
The expansion will bring at least 15 new highly skilled machinist positions to Paducah.
According to company officials, the expansion is a strategic move allowing NRE to better serve the global rail and maritime markets.
The company’s power assembly division is currently based out of Hagerstown, Maryland, where high horsepower diesel engine components are manufactured.
The Maryland facility houses multiple CNC (computer numerical control) machining centers which produces well over 4,000 components annually including pistons, cylinder heads, cylinder liners and connecting rods.
“This operation will be moved to Paducah, with an estimated grand opening in October 2020,” said Steven Beal, NRE president.
“Once renovated, the building will be upfitted with robotics and state-of-the-art CNC machines allowing the business to continue to grow sustainably for years to come.”
Local officials praised the announcement from NRE, which has a longtime presence in Paducah.
“It is exciting to see the old Illinois Central Railroad Building not only back on track, but building steam, and once again growing and enhancing our great community,” McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer said.
Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless said: “Economic development is finally working as it should in Paducah/McCracken County. We are seeing jobs return to Paducah and new jobs being added.
“NRE has been an iconic shop in Paducah for decades. Their reopening several months ago was exciting, and now their expansion and relocation of jobs to Paducah is icing on the cake. “
GPED assisted NRE by helping the company navigate local inspections, an incentive package from the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development, and an incentivized industrial power rate from Paducah Power System.
