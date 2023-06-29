The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has begun a special inspection at the Honeywell uranium conversion facility in Metropolis.

The inspection began Wednesday, June 28. According to a news release from the NRC, the inspection team is “assessing a June 21 event where safety equipment failed to function during cylinder-filling operations.”

