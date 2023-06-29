The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has begun a special inspection at the Honeywell uranium conversion facility in Metropolis.
The inspection began Wednesday, June 28. According to a news release from the NRC, the inspection team is “assessing a June 21 event where safety equipment failed to function during cylinder-filling operations.”
The news release reports that on that date: “Plant workers were filling a cylinder with uranium hexafluoride — known as UF6 — when they noticed a small amount of material escaping from a connection point. The workers followed plant procedures to remotely activate the valve closing device to stop the operation. When one of the remote valves failed to close, a worker closed it manually.”
Honeywell reported the event as required by the NRC. All UF6 cylinder filling has been suspended as the incident is investigated. Honeywell also reported that plant personnel were wearing appropriate protective equipment during the event.
According to the NRC, the special inspection is focusing on how Honeywell inspects and maintains the safety controls associated with its cylinder-filling operations. Inspectors also will review the facts surrounding the event, the company’s response and the corrective actions taken to prevent a similar safety equipment failure.
The inspection team will document its findings and conclusions in a public report that will be issued within 45 days of completing the inspection.
As previously reported, Honeywell had a UF6 release at the facility on June 12. At that time, a representative of Honeywell said the monitoring system didn’t detect any release outside of the Honeywell fence line, and that the release was contained to the site and a shelter-in-place was issued. The Honeywell representative said employees were evaluated on site for medical conditions and approved to return to work.
