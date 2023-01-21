This regal raptor, our national symbol, is a really large bird. An adult stands about 2 feet high and can have a wingspan up to 8 feet wide. They weigh 8-14 pounds, a bunch for a hollow-boned bird. Females are slightly larger than males.

Mature eagles are dark brown with white head and tail feathers. Juveniles and sub-adults, however, are mostly all brown and sometimes are mistaken for hawks.

