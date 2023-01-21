This regal raptor, our national symbol, is a really large bird. An adult stands about 2 feet high and can have a wingspan up to 8 feet wide. They weigh 8-14 pounds, a bunch for a hollow-boned bird. Females are slightly larger than males.
Mature eagles are dark brown with white head and tail feathers. Juveniles and sub-adults, however, are mostly all brown and sometimes are mistaken for hawks.
Eagles’ primary food is fish, which they hunt by plucking them from the surface of bodies of water while on the fly. They are also scavengers, taking dead fish, and they are not averse to thievery, stealing fish from other eagles or birds.
Other foods, caught alive or scavenged from terrestrial sources, are utilized as a matter of convenience. However, fish are the preferred sustenance, which explains why bald eagles spend most of their time around major water sources like our big lakes and major rivers.
Nowadays, it is possible to spy the odd eagle almost anywhere. Yet, in this region, the Land Between the Lakes probably remains the top spot to see them. In addition to local nesting eagles, migrants show up there from habitats in the frozen north where they can loaf and feed around open water all winter.
LBL biologists say nearly 140 eagles wintering along the Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley shorelines of the timbered peninsula have been counted in past seasons.
Shorelines and bays along the northern section of Kentucky Lake, especially the
eastern, LBL side, have become an area of concentrated eagle feeding activity and roosting/resting. Meanwhile, recommended areas for seeing eagles on the Lake Barkley side are Honker Lake, Empire Point and Energy Lake.
Be aware of closures to human activities in marked LBL wildlife refuges during the winter migration, however. Check www.landbetweenthelakes.gov for details.
The LBL this year has resumed hosting eagle-viewing van tours to spots of high eagle activity in the federal area. Van tours, now under way, will be held 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday of each weekend through Feb. 4-5.
Naturalists guiding each tour will provide information and assist with viewing, providing spotting scopes and binoculars. Reservations (by phoning 270-924-2020) and deposits are required for tours.
