In November 2021, 320 lives were lost to abortion in Kentucky.
It’s the third-lowest figure reported last year, outpacing only February and October, which reported a low of 309 and 314 abortions, respectively.
But it’s also a record high for a month that has historically seen a dip in terminated pregnancies when compared to the rest of the year. In November 2020, the 285 reported abortions were the lowest monthly numbers of the year — and the only one to dip below 300.
The overall increase in babies aborted in November indicates 2021 will be the fourth consecutive year abortion numbers increase in the state since the Vital Statistics Branch started publishing the data in 2017. With only December numbers pending, 2021 sits at 3,976 lives lost to abortion — only 128 shy of the 2020 total of 4,104.
Kentucky has never seen a month with less than 212 abortions.
In November, EMW Women’s Surgical Center performed 268 abortions; a Planned Parenthood affiliate in Louisville performed 52. They are the only licensed abortion clinics in the state.
Consistent with annual trends, a majority of women had their first abortion in November. One-hundred-forty-five women reported having least one previous abortion, and four women surpassed eight pregnancy terminations with the abortion in November. One woman aborted her 16th pregnancy.
However, the Vital Statistics Branch lumps both spontaneous and induced pregnancy terminations into one data table — so it is impossible to determine if the previous terminations were elective abortions or miscarriages.
More than 60% of women had given birth prior to their November abortion, and 50 had delivered three or more children. Only 33 married women had abortions; 287 reported they were unmarried. Kentucky residents made up 272 of the 320 women seeking abortions and the remaining 48 reported living as far away as Colorado and Texas.
All data related to abortions provided in Kentucky are made available to the public through the Open Records Act.
