This summer is being spent replacing or trying new varieties in lieu of winter-killed plants. As the Plant of the Month for June is the rose and the trellis is empty, a climbing rose would be appropriate and a lovely addition to the house.
In researching which variety would be the right size, rebloomer, its growing requirements, and complement the house, I learned that not all climbing roses are true climbers. The American Rose Society considers the non-true climbers as having a ‘climbing habit’.
True climber varieties are classified as Large-flowered(modern), Wichurana(rambler) and Gigantea(very few varieties). Most climbers are the Large-flowered type that are very tall with stiff and large canes(6’-20’) that are ideal for vertical structures. Examples: ‘New Dawn’(pale pink, reblooms into fall), ‘Cherry Frost’(bright red smaller blooms, 6-8’).
Wichurana is a hybrid of the original rambler. Hybrid gigantea roses are all very large and tall climbers. Some modern shrub roses along with teas, floribundas, miniatures that have sported into a climbing habit.
All modern roses vary in size, color, bloom period, fragrance, and disease resistance. All also require support as they have no tendrils to grasp as ivy does nor wind around poles as beans do.
Cane length varies from short(4-6’), medium(6-10’), and tall(11-20’) with most being medium but all need support.
Climbers may bloom once or repeat in the fall with smaller flowers. The horticulture term applied to repeat bloomers during the season is called ‘remontant’ and isspecifically applied to roses. Example: semi-remontant ‘Zephirine Drouhin’ (David Austin Rose, fragrant deep pink blooms).
The roses may have small or large blooms and usually a cluster of blooms per stem.
According to Judy Fredrick, Master Rosarian, the first two years deadhead blooms, remove dead canes, and to increase the amount of blooms tie the cane tips down.
“To create a little flower is the labour of ages.” William Blake, 19th c. poet and painter.
Water – Plants in the summer need an average of 1” of rain per week. If it does not rain, water a third of an inch, three times a week to keep the soil evenly moist. Check container soil moisture before watering. Some plants need to partially dry before watering.
Garden – Though houttuynia’s charming, single four-petaled flower is in bloom, it is a smelly highly invasive plant that needs to be rogued out. Any part of the root remaining will sprout again. Remove spring bulb browned or yellowed foliage by ‘raking’ browned using your gloved hand and cut still green foliage to the ground. Take advantage of online spring plant sales. Spray and hand remove black spot foliage from the plant and ground. After the first bloom cycle sprinkle ½-1 cup of 10-10-10 depending on size, at the base of each rose.
Trees and shrubs – Shear ‘tents’ at twig tips contain bagworm larvae. Remove the tent contents by poking a hole in the bag for predators to consume. Hand pick bagworms on juniper and arborvitae. Prune rivet before seeds develop. The highly invasive plant’s seeds are distributed by birds and readily germinate.
Vegetables – Keeping the garden clean of rotting produce will help prevent disease and wildlife from foraging. Share produce of over productive plants. Water by hand or use an overhead irrigation early enough in the morning for plants to dry, reducing spread of disease. Repeat planting beans.
June 6 – “Floral Arrangement”, Toolbox series, 5 p.m., McCracken Co. Master Gardeners, McCracken Co. Extension Office, 2025 New Holt Rd., Paducah, no fee.
June 7 – “Rain Barrels and Rain Gardens” Lunch Break series, 12:15-12:45 p.m., Marshall Co. Master Gardeners, Benton,1933 Mayfield Hwy, Benton. RSVP by May 29, $12 includes lunch, 270-527-3285.
June 14 and 21 – “Culinary Herbs” Master Gardener Library Lessons, 10-11 a.m., Marshall Co. Public Library Branches at Hardin (June 14) and Calvert City(June 21), 270-527-9969.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.