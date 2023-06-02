This summer is being spent replacing or trying new varieties in lieu of winter-killed plants. As the Plant of the Month for June is the rose and the trellis is empty, a climbing rose would be appropriate and a lovely addition to the house.

In researching which variety would be the right size, rebloomer, its growing requirements, and complement the house, I learned that not all climbing roses are true climbers. The American Rose Society considers the non-true climbers as having a ‘climbing habit’.

