Paducah’s Northside neighborhood is nearing the end of its process for a National Register for Historic Places listing.
However, a few steps remain.
On Tuesday, the Kentucky Heritage Council decided to gather additional context on the area’s now-defunct Northside School before sending it to the National Park Service for final review.
Lisa Thompson, KHC National Register program coordinator, told The Sun that the school’s history lends substantial cultural weight to the area that houses some 450 buildings, some dating back to the 1920s.
“It has significant relevance to (Paducah’s) African American history in Northside, so the review board requested that some additional background is added about the school from 1956 to 1968,” Thompson said.
During a March meeting where Northside residents met with KHC representatives, a cited reason for Northside’s nomination was “its importance to the growth of Paducah from the early 20th century and its association with Paducah’s African American population that lived, worshiped and were educated there.”
The City of Paducah Historic Architecture Review Commission recently voted to further Northside’s nomination to the KHC — the final local step in a process that began more than a year ago.
The KHC board has 90 days to amend the nomination package; then, the National Park Service has 45 days for a final determination.
“The review board was very supportive of the nomination,” Thompson said. “I can’t give an exact date, but it usually doesn’t take (90 days); it’s more up to how much research is found.”
