Northside residents met with Kentucky Heritage Council members Tuesday in the next step to list the neighborhood on the National Register for Historic Places.
While recognizing the clear advantages of another historic district in the city, some community members questioned accessibility for the tax credits it would bring.
The event at House of Hope Ministries on North 11th Street outlined reimbursement eligibility criteria on projects for contributing Northside buildings older than 50 years and historically relevant.
If nominated, residents would have until April 29 each calendar year to apply for a state residential tax credit of 30% reimbursement or commercial and nonprofit credits of 20%. More information, including a federal tax program, is at Heritage.KY.gov under the “Help for Historical Buildings” section.
KHC Executive Director Craig Potts and Lisa Thompson, National Register program coordinator, outlined the nomination process that began in 2021 with funding from a $22,500 Certified Local Government grant.
The work is more than halfway finished, with approximately 500 Northside buildings architecturally surveyed, of which 392 qualify as contributing.
The KHC cited that motivation to list the Northside district was “its importance to the growth of Paducah from the early 20th century and its association with Paducah’s African-American population that lived, worshipped and were educated there.”
Thompson and Potts showcased successful rehabilitation projects among Kentucky’s 537 listed historical districts during the meeting. In 2021, the state saw 113 projects apply for tax credits from 20 counties.
“These (rehabilitated) buildings drive home that not only are they doing more for the community, but they’ll affect properties on both sides and across the street now,” Potts said.
Thompson explained what a successful nomination would and wouldn’t change.
“It doesn’t mean you have to open your house once a year on a Sunday for visitors. It doesn’t come with a big bronze plaque … however, the biggest thing is that it doesn’t infringe on property owners’ rights,” she said.
“But the National Register is a lot of things: It uses data for changes long-term. It’s about recognition, a point of pride, honoring your history and past … and it’s a powerful economic development tool.”
To qualify for most tax credits discussed Tuesday — including the state residential program — a “substantial improvement” cost of $20,000 must first be paid out of pocket on rehabilitation expenses in a consecutive 24 months.
Some residents seemed to question their prospects of benefiting from what they deemed a steep entry cost.
Potts admitted he found the figure “arbitrary.”
“Of course, we — and I personally — would love to see legislation lower the amount,” he said, explaining the $20,000 figure was passed in 2005 legislation and applied statewide.
Resident Rhonda Smith asked if any entities involved had done a demographic study on Northside.
“The people that live here — have lived here for years — the majority have retired or they’re low-income,” Smith said.
“There’s no work, nowhere to get money, the bank ain’t gonna give it to them. So what’s going to happen? Someone here may get their building fixed up while (someone else’s) little house is falling down.”
After briefly recounting some of the Northside’s history, Smith told how a Mayfield boat rescued her uncle and others from the top of a Northside-area church during the city’s 1937 flood.
At one point in the discussion, Paducah Mayor George Bray stepped in to address attendees.
“We fully recognize this program is not for everyone, and there’s other programs that could be implemented in certain sections of the city,” Bray said.
“We’ve been talking about them, kicking them around internally, and seeing other opportunities for improvement, and we haven’t forgotten about them.
“(These tax credits) are a tool for those who have a project in mind at a certain threshold, but we will be looking at other opportunities down the road,” he said.
The City of Paducah Historic Architecture Review Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 21, to vote on the district’s eligibility for the National Register. If approved, they will send the vote to KHC, which will meet next month to determine eligibility further.
