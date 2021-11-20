Calvert City has a direct line to Santa this year.
Mail your letters to Santa in the special box located at Calvert City Hall and you can expect a response in return.
Santa letters will be accepted through Dec. 12 at Calvert City Hall. Letters must have the child’s name and return mailing address to receive a response. Stamps are not necessary.
Parents can include tips within the envelope to help Santa’s helpers when writing the letter. Santa’s elves will respond as quickly as possible.
Some of Santa’s helpers will be at the Calvert City Tree Lighting with paper and pens if you’d like to drop a note to the North Pole there.
Fifth Avenue Christmas celebration schedule for Dec. 4:
- 8 a.m. — Jingle All the Way 5K and Candy Cane Fun Run (Memorial Park)
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Christmas Bazaar (Lakeland Event Center, Calvert City Civic Center, Altona Baptist Church)
- 5 to 9 p.m. Tree Lighting, Train Rides, Hot Chocolate, Cookie Decorating, Photos with characters (Memorial Park)
- 6 p.m. — Lions Club Christmas Parade, hotdogs, and photos with Santa (Fifth Ave and the Calvert City Civic Center)
- 7:30 p.m. — Calvert City Tree Lighting (Memorial Park)
For more information, call Blair Travis at Calvert City Hall, 270-395-7138 or by email at btravis@calvertcityky.gov.
