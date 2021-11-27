North Marshall Water District ready for improvement project

BENTON — The North Marshall Water District is preparing to initiate a water system improvement project that will focus on replacing approximately 8.3 miles of water mains and related appurtenances.
Areas included in the project are mains along sections with a history of main breaks including KY 1422, Griggstown Road, Salyer’s Creek Road, Scale Road and Guthrie Avenue. In general, the size of mains serving these areas will be increased for better flow capacity.
A new 1,000 gpm well at the District’s Tatumsville Water Treatment Plant is also included in the project. The total budget for the project is $3,489,000.
Funding for the project is being provided through a combination grant/low interest loan awarded by the USDA Rural Utilities System Program. The projected loan amount is $2,715,000. The grant is in the amount of $699,000 and the district will apply $75,000 from cash reserves toward the project cost.
The Rural Utilities System loan review process identified a need to increase revenues to help cover debt service requirements and address increased costs of operations.
The Public Service Commission has approved the district’s request to increase rates to meet the operation, maintenance and debt service requirements of the system. The new rate structure can be reviewed at northmarshall water.com.
Printed copies are available upon request at the district’s office located at 96 Carroll Road, Benton.
Bills for the December 2021 billing cycle will be computed using the new rate structure. With the new rate structure, the average bi-monthly residential bill (before taxes and using 10,000 gallons) will increase from $45.34 to $56.19.
A rate study completed for utilities across Kentucky in 2018 suggests the average water bill statewide for a residential user with a consumption of 10,000 gallons over a two-month period is approximately $80 or 42% higher than the amount that the North Marshall Water District will charge under the new rate.
The last major rate adjustment for the system was in 2015 when a charge of $3 per month was added to cover the debt service expense associated with a water improvements project completed at that time. Prior to 2015, the previous rate case was filled with the improvements project completed at that time. Prior to 2015, the previous rate case was filled with the Public Service Commission in 2010.
