On Wednesday, July 5, contractor Ray Black & Son will restrict access to North 2nd Street between Broadway and Jefferson Street. The roadway will be converted from a two-way to a one-way street with traffic allowed to flow only from Jefferson toward Broadway. On-street parking will be allowed, and local access will be maintained to residents and businesses.
This temporary change in traffic flow, which will last several weeks, allows for the construction of new curbs and sidewalks along this section of North 2nd Street adjacent to the City Block project. This project, a partnership between the city of Paducah and Weyland Ventures, is designed to re-energize the downtown Paducah block bounded by Second Street, Broadway, Water Street, and Jefferson.
Since construction began in January, the existing parking lot has been demolished and the site graded and prepared with the installation of various utilities. Within the last two weeks, crews have installed approximately 1000 linear feet of curbs. The majority of the public facilities portion of the project is projected to be completed this October. Public amenities include linear promenades, lighting, green space, and approximately 175 parking spaces.
This summer, a separate contractor will begin constructing the foundation for the 81-room hotel on Jefferson Street. The hotel’s grand opening is expected to occur early in 2025. The second phase of the project, which will begin in 2024, is a mixed-use facility on Broadway to include residential, commercial, and retail space.
