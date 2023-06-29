On Wednesday, July 5, contractor Ray Black & Son will restrict access to North 2nd Street between Broadway and Jefferson Street. The roadway will be converted from a two-way to a one-way street with traffic allowed to flow only from Jefferson toward Broadway. On-street parking will be allowed, and local access will be maintained to residents and businesses.

This temporary change in traffic flow, which will last several weeks, allows for the construction of new curbs and sidewalks along this section of North 2nd Street adjacent to the City Block project. This project, a partnership between the city of Paducah and Weyland Ventures, is designed to re-energize the downtown Paducah block bounded by Second Street, Broadway, Water Street, and Jefferson.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In