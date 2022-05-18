Ryan Norman won the Republican primary race for McCracken County sheriff Tuesday, with incumbents David Knight, jailer, and Eric Augustus, 2nd District constable, also winning.
Norman became the apparent successor to current Sheriff Matt Carter winning 4,544 votes to his opponent Wesley Orazine’s 650 votes. He will run again in the general election to succeed Carter unless opposed by a write-in candidate.
Norman has been with the sheriff’s office since 2009 and has served with the drug division and as a firearms instructor. He was a special deputy to the U.S. Marshal in 2017, before being promoted to detective captain in 2018 and further to chief deputy in 2020.
“Over the past nine months, I could not be more thankful for support for the community and the sheriff’s office,” Norman said. “I could not and would not have done it without that support from the sheriffs department. It was overwhelming the amount of support from the community. It was an amazing experience and I could not be more proud to have won this primary. There’s nowhere else I would rather be than to serve the citizens of McCracken County.”
Orazine could not be reached for a comment Tuesday night.
There were three candidates on the ballot for jailer, but only Knight and Dan Sims continued their campaigns with Jonathan Griggs opting to not continue his campaign. Knight won the primary election with 3,034 votes, or 60.83%.Sims received 1,501 votes, or 30.09%. Despite not campaigning, Griggs still received 453 votes, 9.08%. of the overall vote total.
“We’re extremely happy with the results,” Knight said. “We want to thank the voters for their support and my opponent for a good clean race. The exact same service that the voters have received over the last four years will be what they continue to get. The programs will continue and I can’t wait to continue to serve them.”
Griggs commented on the election, wanting to thank the people who went out to vote for him, despite his lack of a campaign.
Sims could not be reached for a comment Tuesday night.
In the constable race, Augustus had 890 votes, or 56.33% of the vote, compared to 690 votes for Steele, 43.67%.
A potential issue in the constable race was House Bill 239 which will largely overhaul the position of constable in the state as it limits the peace officer powers. Augustus will be unaffected by the bill, due to his training and being grandfathered into the position.
“I’m just so humbled to be re-elected again,” Augustus said. “I hope to continue making this seat a more well-known, understood, and a better more respected office overall. I also want to thank my opponent for the fair race. He’s a great man.”
Augustus’s opponent commented on the race.
“It was a fair and a good race and it was close,” Mike Steele said. “I would have loved to have won but Eric is a good man and it just wasn’t meant to be.”
