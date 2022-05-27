Families nationwide are facing a shortage of baby formula, with many stores and nonprofit agencies which help distribute formula experiencing lower or nonexistent supplies.
“We usually have babies for only a few days,” Kim Coram, a lactation consultant with Baptist Health Paducah.
“In that amount of time, the babies, their abdomen size is pretty small, about the size of a cherry tomato. So each feeding, if they’re a breastfed baby its five milliliters or about a teaspoon fills them up. But of course, breast milk especially in the colostrum stage, is packed full of calories and nutrients and stuff that formula doesn’t contain. If a baby’s drinking formula, it takes about 15 milliliters to be a good feeding. So it takes much less colostrum and breast milk than it does formula per feed the first couple of days.”
After about a week, they start to even out for the most part, with breast milk-fed babies and formula-fed babies needing similar amounts, she said.
“The powder has been the shortage,” said Lisa Parnell, director of Maternal Child at Baptist Health. “We have powder in our going home packets that the formula companies provide for us. It’s about a 24-hour supply and since the shortage began, we have been trying to provide the families a little bit extra. We have definitely seen and felt the shortage. We’ve been looking everywhere. Our buyers have been looking everywhere. Since we have the level three NICU, we also need specialty formulas. The specialty formulas have been really difficult to get supply.”
This shortage has been ongoing for many years, with many separate and contributing factors to its severity and longevity. COVID-19 has hurt many of the supply lines and production, with shortages having been further exacerbated by the recent voluntary closure of an Abbott Laboratories manufacturing facility in Michigan.
Abbott is a major producer of many products but specifically Similac and Elecare, two major brands of formula and in specialty formula.
The Abbott factory was shut down in February after four children fell ill of a bacterial disease after eating the powdered formula produced by the facility. Two of the children died. A subsequent Food and Drug Administration investigation found the facility lacking in proper sanitation measures.
Many local nonprofits have been having just as much trouble finding formula for the community and those in need.
“We know that not only our current clients, but just our community is calling,” said Nicole Farley, the executive director of Hope Unlimited, a local family care center in Paducah and Metropolis. “We had seven calls by 1 p.m. last Thursday. That’s the norm for the day.”
Hope Unlimited is doing whatever it can despite its limited supply.
“We have an ongoing program to help people get formula on a regular basis,” Farley said. “With the formula crisis, we are giving formula to anyone in need. It doesn’t matter what socio-economic status they have, or anything of that nature. If there is a baby that needs formula, and we can provide it, we are providing it.”
Many other nonprofits are also helping as they can, while facing massive shortages of their own.
Multiple local food banks have little to no supply. St. Vincent de Paul Help Line & Budget Store had only seven cans of formula left when contacted recently and was having trouble finding more, a situation common for everyone involved.
Hope Unlimited has been doing its best to help those in this time of desperate need though, through instruction in alternatives and what to do.
“I would say my No. 1 suggestion we have been making to parents is to reach out to their pediatrician,” Farley said. “We can’t give guidance like they can. We can only tell them what the health department says is good as an alternative temporarily. We know what can be replaced because the health department has done that research but they should always refer to their pediatrician, especially in the case of specialty formulas.”
They are also working to instruct parents on what they should avoid.
“We caution that they should not be trying to make their own formula, skimp on feedings, or to use more water and less formula,” she said. “It’s very important that the community understands that we cannot water down formula for children, their brain development is so crucial in that first year. We’re having to encourage our parents, don’t skimp on feedings, don’t skimp on less or more water, and things like that. Mostly we’re working on education and helping parents.”
Hope Unlimited and other local nonprofits are taking donations of cans of baby formula for their programs.
“We have the ability to help and make calls to help find the resources they are needing,” Farley said. “This isn’t just a Hope Unlimited issue. It’s a community issue and we are working together.”
