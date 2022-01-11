The U.S. Small Business Administration announced Monday that certain Private Nonprofit organizations (PNPs) in Kentucky are eligible for low-interest disaster loans.
PNPs in Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor, Todd and Warren counties in Kentucky are eligible to apply.
Examples of PNP organizations include food kitchens, homeless shelters, museums, libraries, community centers, schools and colleges.
PNPs may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed property, machinery, inventory or other assets.
The interest rate is 1.875% with terms up to 30 years. According to the SBA, applicants may be eligible for loan amount increase up to 20% of their physical damages.
Loan applications can also be downloaded at sba.gov/disaster.
Before applying, PNPs should contact their county’s Emergency Manager to provide information about their organization. That information will be submitted to FEMA to determine eligibility for a Public Assistance grant, or to the SBA for disaster loan assistance.
