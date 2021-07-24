Nonprofit seeks mentors for minority children

MAYFIELD — Community leaders with the Minority Enrichment Center are accepting applications for mentors that would help guide Mayfield’s minority children soon, said Crystal Fox, the non-profit’s president.
The goal of these mentorships, Fox said, is to help minority students to achieve their aspirations, whatever they may be. These needs became clear when she analyzed data from both Mayfield Independent School District, as well as the state, and found gaps between minority students and white students. Through these mentorships, Fox and Derrick and Ashley Parrott hope to bridge those gaps.
Derrick and Ashley Parrott are the vice president and treasurer, respectively.
“I just know that over the years of working with families that one way to bridge that gap is community involvement,” she said.
The program would see mentors matched with children starting as early as fourth grade and follow them through senior year in high school and beyond.
Fox is a passionate community leader and staunch advocate for education. She said support for minority children shouldn’t end at the high school football field, and that the community needs to make sure they have all the resources they need to achieve something beyond that, like a college degree or a steady job.
A proud mother of four, her oldest daughter, Aneisha Fox, 26, graduated from Mayfield High School in 2013 and went on to receive an accounting degree at the University of Louisville. Her second oldest, Aniya Fox, 20, is already a senior at Murray State, and is seeking a financing degree. Anovion Bornes is an A and B student at Mayfield High School that actively plays football. And her fourth child, Anji Fox, is going to be a freshman in high school.
While she has great love for her children and has actively pushed them to the next level, she wants all of the community’s children to have that same support and guidance, even if that next level is “not always education.” They may also need the same kind of support to hold a job and be successful members of the community.
“For me, it’s one thing getting my kids to that next level to being ready to go to work or go to the next level of school, but we as a community need to make sure these kids have the resources they need to get to the next level. That’s how we build stronger communities long term,” Fox said.
The mentors will be there as a guide to help the young adults find whatever resources they need, which can include emotional support.
Parrot, who is also a Mayfield city councilman, said his vision is to see industry professionals step into the mentor role to keep tabs on the students they are matched up with. For example, he said if a student wants to be a plumber or an attorney, they could be paired up with mentors who work in those respective fields, who could then impart on the student what their next steps would be.
He feels it would be good for kids’ motivations to hear advice and encouragement from community members who know the jobs.
“I think that’s vital as far as helping the kid with their career path,” Parrott said.
Currently, the non-profit is working on grant applications, as well as planning fundraisers to further their efforts. One fundraiser in particular is being held today at Eddie Williams Park. Fox said she will be selling salads for $10, with all proceeds going to Ricky “DJ Slikk” Murphy’s back to school event. Murphy, Fox said, is an educator in the Louisville School District who comes to Mayfield every year to give school supplies to students within the Mayfield School District.
Fox also said they have been communicating with the City of Mayfield to bring necessary repairs to the same park.
The non-profit will be focusing on students within the Mayfield School District, but Fox said they hope to eventually expand their resources to all minorities within the Graves County area.
Fox said anyone interested in being a mentor or mentee can request applications by emailing her (crystal.fox@mayfieldminorityenrichment.com) or Parrott (derrick.parrott@mayfieldminorityenrichment.com). A request can also be emailed to questions@mayfieldminorityenrichment.com. They will begin accepting applications on Aug. 1 for increasing the size of their board.
The services offered are not exclusive to a specific minority, she added. During Black History Month, the Minority Enrichment Center partnered with the NAACP to give backpacks to students for school, and Fox said they are planning to do the same for Hispanic Heritage Month, which takes place Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. She also stated that while they are focused on aiding minority children, “no students would ever be turned away for any services or activities we offer.”
Fox added that “mentors must be able to pass a background check with nonviolent crimes and no crimes against children in their history.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.