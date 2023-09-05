A Paducah nonprofit dedicated to helping abused and neglected children is looking for more volunteers.
CASA Child Watch Counseling and Advocacy Center is holding a volunteer training course on Sept. 11. According to the organization, the course will prepare volunteers for becoming a court-appointed special advocate who will advocate for a child’s best interest in court and in the community.
According to their website, Child Watch’s top priorities are education, advocacy, and treatment. They offer counseling, abuse prevention education, legal aid, and teen mentors.
With Kentucky consistently ranking among states with the highest incidents of child abuse in the nation, Child Watch’s services — which are all free of charge — can make a big difference in the community.
You can visit Child Watch’s Facebook page or call 270-443-1440 for more information on how to volunteer.
