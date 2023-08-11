MARSHALL COUNTY — The Kentucky Lake Chamber of Commerce hosted its monthly luncheon Thursday, which featured a panel of area nonprofits — CASA by the Lakes, Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center, Marshall County Exceptional Center and the Miracle League of Western Kentucky.
The chamber event was sponsored by the Marshall County Public Library, and took place at Boss Hoggs Bar & Grill. The featured nonprofits provide services that help to improve the lives of men, women and children in need, but they are reliant on community support through donations, fundraisers and volunteers.
Jessica Foust, executive treasurer of CASA by the Lakes, said it’s funded 65% by governmental grants and 35% through community donations. The donations it receives come from individual donors, small businesses and larger corporations within the community.
The Marshall County Exceptional Center also relies on the community for support. It’s over 75% reliant on community donations and monies made through fundraising. After doubling its enrollment last year, it’s now working with the largest number of clients it’s ever had, providing day-service training to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
More clients means more money and though it can be competitive as a nonprofit, these organizations work together to ensure the longevity of other programs.
“After you have worked at a nonprofit and this is what you do day in and day out, you realize that yes, there is one pool of money, so we do get competitive about those funds, but at the same time we are all a network,” said Lindsey Walker, executive director of the MCEC.
Since its expansion to serve a total of eight surrounding counties in the Purchase Area, the Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center is primarily funded by governmental grants, but also relies on its yearly fundraiser, the “PaDucky Derby.”
Thanks to support from these communities, these fundraisers can be lucrative. The Miracle League of Western Kentucky has scheduled its opening game for Saturday, Sept. 9 after receiving large donations from community businesses and hosting its first-ever Miracle Gala in March. Through the gala, the Miracle League was able to raise nearly $70,000, and due to the success of the fundraiser, it’s already scheduled the next one for Friday, Feb. 23.
As much as funding is necessary to support the causes, so are volunteers. Anyone who is interested in volunteering is urged to do so, they are always needed.
Foust noted volunteers make the biggest difference in the lives of those they serve and play an invaluable role in their organization. Marshall County Parks Director Britney Hargrove agreed that every volunteer plays a part in what the organizations can do and how much they can accomplish.
“It takes a village, whether it is your time or whether it is a few dollars here or there, you can help support their cause or you may know someone who needs some of their services, and that is what they are there for,” said Josh Grebner with the Kentucky Lake Chamber of Commerce, during his closing remarks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.