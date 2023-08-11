Nonprofit panel

The Kentucky Lake Chamber of Commerce hosted a nonprofit panel Thursday for its monthly luncheon, which consisted of: (pictured left to right) Britney Hargrove with the Miracle League of Western Kentucky, Lindsey Walker with the Marshall County Exceptional Center, Kayla Myers with the Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center and Jessica Foust with CASA by the Lakes, at Boss Hoggs Bar and Grill.

 KIRSTEN WALKER | Marshall County Tribune-Courier

MARSHALL COUNTY — The Kentucky Lake Chamber of Commerce hosted its monthly luncheon Thursday, which featured a panel of area nonprofits — CASA by the Lakes, Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center, Marshall County Exceptional Center and the Miracle League of Western Kentucky.

The chamber event was sponsored by the Marshall County Public Library, and took place at Boss Hoggs Bar & Grill. The featured nonprofits provide services that help to improve the lives of men, women and children in need, but they are reliant on community support through donations, fundraisers and volunteers.

