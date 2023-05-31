PADNWS-05-31-23 SUNRISE - PHOTO

Dale Suttles, president of Sunrise Children’s Services, talks about the need for foster care families in Kentucky, during the recent golf scramble fundraiser held at the Country Club of Paducah.

 CHARITY BLANTON | WPSD Local 6

“It’s just not right in America that we’ve got kid’s sleeping in offices.”

Dale Suttles is president of Sunrise Çhildren’s Services, a nonprofit organization linking kids-in-need with foster families and adoptive parents — and providing support along the way. At the recent 13th Annual A&K Charity Golf Scramble — hosted at the Country Club of Paducah — Suttles described the great need for foster families in Kentucky.

