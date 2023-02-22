Paducah nonprofits in city limits that have applied to the Fiscal Year 2024 Grant-in-Aid Program must attend a one-hour workshop to be considered for funding.
The mandatory workshop to review the application process is at 11 a.m. Thursday, at City Hall, 300 South Fifth St.
The city of Paducah is accepting applications for the Grant-in-Aid Program. Deadline is March 31 for nonprofits in city limits to apply for city funding for fiscal year 2024.
The program is for the Quality of Life Standard and Micro Grants, eligible for nonprofits offering programs or projects that benefit Paducah residents’ quality of life. The Micro Grant is limited to $5,000 or less.
For application guidelines and forms, visit PaducahKY.gov/Depts/Finance and click the “Grant-in-Aid Application” link. The city’s fiscal year begins July 1.
“The city of Paducah values the services provided by our local non-profit agencies,” City Manager Daron Jordan said in a city release. “They make a difference every day in our community through social services, arts and culture, and more.”
“The Grant-in-Aid program is an opportunity for nonprofits located within Paducah’s city limits to express how they contribute to the quality of life for our residents and how the City might be a financial partner while still meeting the state guidelines for allocation of public funds to outside agencies.”
