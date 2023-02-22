Paducah nonprofits in city limits that have applied to the Fiscal Year 2024 Grant-in-Aid Program must attend a one-hour workshop to be considered for funding.

The mandatory workshop to review the application process is at 11 a.m. Thursday, at City Hall, 300 South Fifth St.

