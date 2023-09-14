A global shortage of maritime workers is impacting almost 690,000 jobs globally, as reported by Drewry — a leading provider of research for the marine and shipping industry. Recent reports show the work shortage in the sector has risen to 9% from 2022— a 5% increase.

According to nonprofit River Works Discovery, Kentucky ranks #5 in the maritime and shipping industry, providing nearly 100,000 jobs. However, the state requires more workers to support over 1,590 miles of navigable inland waterways.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In