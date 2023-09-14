A global shortage of maritime workers is impacting almost 690,000 jobs globally, as reported by Drewry — a leading provider of research for the marine and shipping industry. Recent reports show the work shortage in the sector has risen to 9% from 2022— a 5% increase.
According to nonprofit River Works Discovery, Kentucky ranks #5 in the maritime and shipping industry, providing nearly 100,000 jobs. However, the state requires more workers to support over 1,590 miles of navigable inland waterways.
The “Who Works the River” career event by River Works, which was held in Paducah on Wednesday, aims to educate high school students about the maritime industry. The event offers hands-on activities like line-throwing, knot-tying, and PPE safety to introduce students to maritime careers. Industry-leading companies like Ingram Barge, James Marine, Inc., and American Commercial Barge Line also give presentations to provide students with insights into the industry.
Errin Howard, the Executive Director of River Works Discovery, highlighted on Wednesday the dire need for barge workers, clerks, and captains in the industry. She emphasized the importance of preparing and raising awareness among high schoolers, which might encourage them to enter the industry early on.
“Students understand from a young age what it’s like to be a police officer, a lawyer, or a firefighter, but unless they have a family member working in this industry, they probably have not heard about it. So we are doing our education and awareness, and it’s a big piece of the puzzle,” she said.
According to Howard, goods weighing 10.7 billion tons are transported annually across oceans, rivers, and lakes. Kentucky contributes 108 million tons, accounting for $11.9 billion. Howard said the industry requires deckhands and barge workers, but she highlighted the diverse job opportunities available within the field.
“They might think they want to work in automotive,” Howard said. “They don’t stop to think that every towboat has an engine and someone needs to work on it. There are many pathways you can go within this limitless industry.”
Dominicc Arnett, a Paducah Tilghman 12th grader, was one of many students participating in the career event. He said it opened his eyes to things he didn’t know about the industry.
“I learned a couple of benefits working on a barge, things I never knew before,” Arnett said. “Like how you only work half the year, how the pay just from training is excellent right out of high school, you don’t need to go to college, and you can go to college if you want to move up.”
Although this isn’t his dream job out of high school, Arnett feels confident knowing that this is an industry he can fall back on, which is rewarding in more than one way.
“There are some things I might want to try out,” Arrnet said. “It is not simply blue collar work, working nine to five or waking up early, getting sweaty or stinky. You can do many different things, and it’s better than people seem.
Asonte Newson, another PTHS senior, said the hands-on experience was a great way to get her interested.
“I enjoyed the fact that they allowed us to participate in some things,” Newson said. “Instead of just being told how to do something, it was refreshing to get that hands-on experience that grabs my attention.”
Newson said this isn’t an industry she initially thought about working towards, but having the knowledge could be helpful to her in the future.
“I like experiencing different jobs,” she said. “ I might change my mind along the way, and I appreciate this event giving me that experience so I won’t go in blind.”
Adam Nunally has been serving in the Maritime industry for 18 years. He started as a deckhand, eventually becoming a lead mate and steersman before serving as a captain for five years at American Commercial Barge Line.
“I worked my way through the industry,” Nunally said. “Then came through short-side, through the office, and now I manage nine vessels year-round.”
Nunally said the industry provides excellent career opportunities for students who choose not to attend college.
“These jobs that we are offering students can come straight out of school and do,” Nunally said. “It’s not just a job, it’s a career, and you can advance up the ladder in many ways.”
Nunally said he loves educating others on different positions and work duties, hoping that at least one student develops a passion for working in the industry.
River Works Discovery seeks to expand their reach by hosting events for more local high schools and potentially other grades.
