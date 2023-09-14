A nonprofit group that works to alleviate the effects of line-of-duty trauma for law enforcement officers and emergency responders began distributing scores of trauma kits to sheriff’s departments Tuesday at the Owensboro Convention Center.
Officials from departments across the state were in Owensboro for the Kentucky Sheriff’s Association’s annual conference.
The trauma kits were given free of charge to 34 sheriff’s offices in western and southern Kentucky by Sheep Dog Impact Assistance. More than 540 trauma kits were donated to the agencies, with 25 going to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office.
The trauma kits were paid for by an approximately $33,000 grant to the organization by the Kentucky Colonels.
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office received 30 trauma kits, which were assembled to help deputies provide medical assistance during calls for service. The sheriff’s office received enough kits to provide to every patrol deputy.
The kits contain tourniquets, chest seals, bandages, sanitizer, gloves, packing gauze and other items to help a deputy stop severe bleeding from a vehicle accident, stabbing or gunshot.
“They called me (and asked), ‘how many deputies do you have?’ ” said Captain Duane Harper, head of the patrol division for the sheriff’s department. While deputies do carry gear in theri vehicles to help treat wounds, the trauma kits “are a little bit more,” Harper said.
Dave Jardon, commander for Sheep Dog Impact Assistance’s Greater Cincinnati Chapter, said the kits cost about $70 each to put together.
“Our goal is to get one of these in every single cruiser in the state of Kentucky,” Jardon said.
The group tries to assist sheriff’s offices “especially in the rural counties that have limited manpower and limited resources,” Jardon said.
The nonprofit group provides disaster response during emergencies and counseling and assistance to law enforcement, firefighters and first responders who have been impacted by traumatic incidents they have responded to while on duty. Annually, twice as many emergency responders die of suicide than are killed in the line of duty, Jardon said.
“We’re hoping this shows (departments), ‘we’ve got your back and you are supported,’ ”Jardon said.
Jardon, a retired Air Force officer and firefighter, said the assistance is meant to show responders that there are people “that know what they’re going through.”
Daviess County Sheriff Brad Youngman said the kits will be a benefit to deputies on patrol.
“It’s something we hope we don’t need, but often times a deputy is the first to arrive on-scene in situations in the county where there’s a serious injury,” Youngman said. “It gives us resources we may not have budgeted for that we have the training” to use, he said.
“The goal is to save lives,” Youngman said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
