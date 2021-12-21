West Kentucky Community and Technical College is accepting nominations for the 2021-22 Regional Educators Awards and Scholarship Program, recognizing pre-kindergarten through high school educators, administrators and staff members in western Kentucky and southern Illinois.
This year marks the fifth year for the program WKCTC President Dr. Anton Reece established to recognize the critical role pre-K-12 teachers, administrators and staff play in their communities and society.
“This program has grown into a special opportunity for people to say thank you to those educators and staff who play a vital role in our children’s lives and our community,” Reece said.
Last year, more than 90 nominations were submitted for 82 people. Of the 82 nominated, 59 people submitted applications and were honored in March 2021.
This year, nominations made by faculty, staff, students, supporters or parents are being accepted in five categories instead of the previous four categories. Nominations will not be accepted from nominees’ family members, individuals outside WKCTC’s 10-county service area or family members of WKCTC employees. Nominations must be submitted by noon Jan. 14.
Nominations are being accepted for the program’s awards, including:
• Distinguished Administrator Award for individuals who hold the title of director, assistant director, assistant principal, principal, etc.
• Distinguished Faculty Award (preschool/kindergarten through fifth grade)
• Distinguished Faculty Award (sixth through 12th grade)
• Cornelia Reece Unsung Hero Support Staff Award for staff such as custodians, secretaries, cafeteria workers, etc.
• Cornelia Reece Unsung Hero Administrative Staff Award for staff such as counselors, coaches, family resource coordinators, etc.
The Unsung hero staff awards are named in honor of Reece’s wife, Cornelia, who was involved in K-12 education in Paducah for 13 years with the Family Resource Center and 13 years in Knoxville, Tennessee, with Project Graduation.
In conjunction with the awards program, a scholarship was established for WKCTC students interested in K-12 teaching, early childhood education or educational majors to encourage and assist the region’s future educators.
Since the REASP’s inception, sponsors and other contributors have given more than $31,000 for the Regional Educators Program Future Educators Scholarship.
All nominees who complete a REASP application will be recognized during a program, where winners in each category will be announced on April 21.
“With all that our community has faced — including the global pandemic, economic hardships and, recently, a devastating tornado — there is no better time to recognize the continued support of our secondary teachers, educators, administrators, and staff,” Reece said. “During this holiday season, what a wonderful gift a nomination could be.”
Those wanting to submit a nomination should visit westkentucky.formstack.com/forms/nomination.
WKCTC is closed for a holiday break through Jan. 4. Spring classes begin on Jan. 10.
