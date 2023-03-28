The U.S. Department of Agriculture Agricultural is seeking nominees for the United Soybean Board, including nominees for one director’s seat in Kentucky. The deadline for nominations is April 21, 2023.

The Kentucky Soybean Board will submit two nominees to the Secretary of Agriculture. From those nominees, the Secretary will appoint one individual to serve a three-year term beginning in December.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In