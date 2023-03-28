The U.S. Department of Agriculture Agricultural is seeking nominees for the United Soybean Board, including nominees for one director’s seat in Kentucky. The deadline for nominations is April 21, 2023.
The Kentucky Soybean Board will submit two nominees to the Secretary of Agriculture. From those nominees, the Secretary will appoint one individual to serve a three-year term beginning in December.
Any soybean farmer who is affected by the soybean checkoff in Kentucky is eligible to serve. To be considered for the position, farmers must complete the required application and “Agreement to Serve” documentation. To access the Application and Agreement to Serve, visit www.kysoy.org/about-us/kentucky-soybean-board.
Interested farmers may contact Debbie Ellis at the KSPB office at 800-232-6769 or email dellis@kysoy.org.
The United Soybean Board’s 77 farmer-leaders work on behalf of all U.S. soybean farmers to achieve maximum value for their soy checkoff investments. These volunteers create value by investing in research, education and promotion with the vision to deliver sustainable soy solutions to every life, every day across the three priority areas of Infrastructure & Connectivity, Health & Nutrition, and Innovation & Technology.
As stipulated in the federal Soybean Promotion, Research and Consumer Information Act, the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service has oversight responsibilities for USB and the soy checkoff. For more information on the United Soybean Board, visit unitedsoybean.org.
