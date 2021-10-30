METROPOLIS, Ill. — After a year hiatus, New Beginnings at Massac Memorial Hospital is bringing back its Antique Angel Tree Project.
Nominees are currently being sought with nominations due Nov. 11.
Those names will then decorate the Antique Angel Tree. Nominees’ names are confidential; they are identified through a number system.
“We have been hosting the Antique Angel Tree for four years,” said New Beginnings manager Kim Abell, LCSW. “We have had excellent feedback from the community for having this type of Christmas tree for senior citizens in the Massac community.”
The Antique Angel Tree is similar to other Angel Trees, except instead of providing toys for children, the Antique Angel Tree focuses on the senior citizens of the community.
“Members of the community nominate recipients, and then people will have the opportunity to adopt or sponsor an angel,” Abell said.
Nominees must be older than 65 and meet one or more criteria: are on a limited income; do not have family close for the holidays; have difficulty with mood/anxiety in winter months and around holidays; and/or live alone in Massac County, not a nursing home or assisted living.
“Our staff will visit each nominee and make certain they get the wonderful Christmas gift from their sponsor,” Abell said.
Nomination forms are available through New Beginnings and must include the name, address, phone number, gender and age of the nominee, along with their clothing sizes, preferred snacks and six desired gifts. Forms must also include the nominator’s name and phone number.
The Antique Angel Tree will be in the New Beginnings Department.
“People wanting to sponsor an angel from the tree can call and get the information by phone or call and get an appointment to get an angel from the tree,” Abell said of the COVID procedure.
People who sponsor an angel may drop off the gifts in the front lobby of the hospital. Dec. 1, is the gift deadline.
New Beginnings is the geriatric program at Massac Memorial Hospital which helps seniors cope with several issues, including declining physical ability, loss of loved ones and isolation that can lead to depression, anxiety and other issues.
For more information on the Antique Angel Tree Project, contact Abell at 618-524-7370.
