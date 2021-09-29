Paducah Parks & Recreation is accepting nominations for the 2021 Distinguished Veteran Award and the 2021 Patriot Award until 4 p.m. Oct. 22.
For the Distinguished Veteran nomination, priority will be given to those who currently live or work in Paducah or McCracken County and to veterans with service from the Korean War or World War II.
Each letter of nomination should state why the person deserves the honor, explain the person’s military history and show how the veteran has made a difference in the community.
For the Patriot Award, nominations are being accepted for non-veteran candidates who dedicate their time to serving veterans and veteran causes in this community.
All nominations must include the name and phone number of the person making the nomination. Nomination forms and award criteria are available in the Parks Office or online at http://paducahky.gov/ veterans-day-award s-and-events.
Entries can be hand-delivered to the Parks office at 1400 H.C. Mathis Drive or mailed to: Paducah Parks & Recreation, Attn: Distinguished Veteran or Patriot Award, P.O. Box 7265, Paducah, KY 42002-7265.
For more information, call the Parks & Recreation Department at 270-444-8508.
