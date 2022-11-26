The Four Rivers Business Journal, a publication of The Paducah Sun, in partnership with the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, is seeking nominations for the area’s best young leaders.
If you know someone between the ages of 25-40 who has made a difference within their profession and community, nominate them for the 2022 Young Leader of Western Kentucky and help highlight their accomplishments as well as their role in the future of the community.
The 2022 Young Leader of Western Kentucky will receive a $1,000 scholarship for professional development. The deadline for nominations is Dec. 14. For information and to receive a nomination form, send an email to: dzoeller@paducahsun.com.
Finalists will be featured in the January 2023 issue of the Four Rivers Business Journal. The winner will be announced during the Paducah chamber’s Annual Meeting and Business Celebration on Jan. 27, 2023, at the Julian Carroll Convention Center. A profile of the award winner will be featured in the February issue of the Four Rivers Business Journal.
The 2021 Young Leader of Western Kentucky was Betsy Burkeen, Chief Executive Officer of the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County.
