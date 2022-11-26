The Four Rivers Business Journal, a publication of The Paducah Sun, in partnership with the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, is seeking nominations for the area’s best young leaders.

If you know someone between the ages of 25-40 who has made a difference within their profession and community, nominate them for the 2022 Young Leader of Western Kentucky and help highlight their accomplishments as well as their role in the future of the community.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In