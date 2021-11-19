The Four Rivers Business Journal, a publication of The Paducah Sun, in partnership with the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, is seeking nominations for the area's best Young Leaders of 2021.
The Young Leader Award recognizes those between the ages of 25-40 who have made a difference within their profession and community. If you know someone who fits that description, nominate them and help highlight their accomplishments as well as their role in the future of the community.
The deadline for nominations is Dec. 13. For information and to receive a nomination form, send at email to David Zoeller at dzoeller@paducahsun.com.
Finalists will be featured in the January 2022 issue of the Four Rivers Business Journal. The winner will be announced during the chamber's annual business meeting and celebration Jan. 28, 2022, and a profile of the winner will be featured in the February issue of the Four Rivers Business Journal.
The 2020 Young Leader of Western Kentucky was Hillary Chambers Landry with McMurry & Livingston. The 2020 award was presented this past September, since the chamber's planned January 2021 annual meeting was postponed to later in the year due to COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.